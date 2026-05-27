NASCAR Broadcaster Says Shane van Gisbergen Can’t Hide From One Big Truth After Charlott

Shane van Gisbergen delivered one of the strongest NASCAR Cup Series oval races of his career during the rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Trackhouse Racing driver stayed near the front for most of the night and showed major progress on an oval track, an area many critics once viewed as his weakness.

Van Gisbergen started third after qualifying was canceled because of rain. He stayed inside the top 10 through all three stages and collected points in each segment. He finished 10th in Stage 1, ninth in Stage 2, and seventh in Stage 3.

The New Zealander also led 11 laps late in the race after crew chief Stephen Doran decided to keep him on older tires as rain moved closer to the speedway. Although a slow pit stop and late restarts dropped him to 11th at the finish, van Gisbergen posted an average running position of 7.81 during the NASCAR race.

Shane van Gisbergen NASCAR Progress Changes Charlotte Narrative

Van Gisbergen said his strong NASCAR run still left him frustrated because he believed the team had a top-five car.

“It’s hard,” van Gisbergen said afterward. “I had an amazing day, but I’m pissed. We were a top-five or six car, but we just didn’t execute at the end. It was really cool to run up front all day. We were gifted a good starting position with qualifying getting canceled. It was a good call by Stephen (Doran, crew chief) to stay out there. It was awesome to be able to lead some laps.”

The Trackhouse Racing driver also said he enjoyed running different lines during the long race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He made several passes on the outside groove as tires wore down during the event.

Van Gisbergen also outran teammate Ross Chastain before Chastain crashed in the middle of the race. That result stood out because Chastain won last year’s Coca-Cola 600.

The performance added to a growing list of solid oval finishes for van Gisbergen this season. His best oval finish remains sixth place at Atlanta Motor Speedway, while he also finished 10th at Kansas Speedway earlier in the year.

Dale Jarrett Says Shane van Gisbergen’s NASCAR Label Must End

During the NASCAR broadcast, veteran announcer Dale Jarrett said van Gisbergen’s Charlotte performance proved he is no longer only a road-course driver.

“SVG has been tagged as a road course ringer since he arrived, and tonight he just buried that narrative,” Jarrett said. “This wasn’t a one-off. He ran up front all night on a demanding oval. It’s time to retire that label. He’s becoming a complete driver.”

Van Gisbergen entered full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition with a reputation built mainly on road courses. The three-time Supercars champion earned wins and strong results at tracks such as Watkins Glen, Sonoma, and the Charlotte Roval.

Ovals posed a greater challenge during his transition to NASCAR. Heavy traffic, tire wear, and the physical demands of long races caused early struggles and helped create the “road course specialist” label.

Charlotte showed a different side of his development. Doran’s late strategy call helped van Gisbergen gain track position near the end of the race and lead more oval laps than ever before in his NASCAR career.

“It was really cool to run up front all day,” van Gisbergen repeated after the race.

The result also helped him climb two positions in the NASCAR Cup Series standings and move farther away from the playoff cut line. As the season continues, Charlotte Motor Speedway may become the race many point to as proof that Shane van Gisbergen is growing into a complete NASCAR driver.