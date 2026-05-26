NASCAR Teammates Costly Battle Leaves Daniel Suárez With Emotional Coca-Cola 600 Win

Daniel Suárez won the 2026 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway after late-race battles between Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell opened the door for the Spire Motorsports driver. The NASCAR race ended early because of rain and lightning after 373 laps, giving Suárez his third NASCAR Cup Series victory and his first win in NASCAR’s longest race.

The moment carried extra emotion following the recent death of Kyle Busch. Suárez, who shared a close friendship with Busch, dedicated the victory to Busch’s family after climbing from his car in Victory Lane.

The Mexican-born driver also became the first driver from Mexico to win the Coca-Cola 600, adding another historic moment to an already emotional NASCAR weekend.

Daniel Suárez Takes Coca-Cola 600 Win After NASCAR Strategy Gamble

The Coca-Cola 600 looked set for a battle between the faster Joe Gibbs Racing cars for most of the night. Tyler Reddick won the pole and controlled much of the race, while Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell remained among the front-runners all night.

Suárez spent much of the event outside the lead group before his team made a two-tire pit strategy call during the final caution period. The decision moved the No. 7 Chevrolet to the front row for the restart. The outside lane quickly gained momentum, allowing Suárez to hold the lead.

Rain then became the biggest factor in the NASCAR race. Lightning and heavy weather forced officials to stop the event before the scheduled distance was complete. Since the race had already passed the required lap count, NASCAR declared Suárez the winner.

In Victory Lane, Suárez became emotional while honoring Busch and his family.

“Kyle, he was special. I was doing this for Kyle, for Samantha, for Brexton and Lennix and for all of his family,” Suárez said.

He later added, “If it wasn’t for Kyle, I wasn’t going to be an Xfinity champion… and to be able to win this race for him is unbelievable.”

NASCAR Teammates Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell Lose Critical Time

The final restarts became the turning point of the Coca-Cola 600. Hamlin and Bell both had enough speed to challenge Suárez, but the Joe Gibbs Racing teammates could not organize a clean move to the front.

Instead, both NASCAR drivers raced side-by-side while Suárez stayed ahead. Their battle allowed the No. 7 car to build enough of a lead before the caution flags and rain arrived.

Hamlin explained the situation after the race.

“Those last few restarts, we could really get some speed going. It was just a matter of who could clear between me and the 20. And we couldn’t clear each other. And we were just buying the 7 extra time.”

Hamlin also acknowledged that the two teammates cost each other valuable time during the final laps.

“Instead of battling the 7, we were battling each other,” he said.

Bell shared similar frustration after finishing second in the NASCAR race.

“I knew that it was going to come down to keeping him pinned on the restart, not letting him clear me for the lead. And he cleared me,” Bell said.

He also pointed to the stronger outside lane during the late restarts.

“The outside row, the 7 and the 5 got going a lot better than me and Denny did,” Bell added.

Coca-Cola 600 Victory Gives NASCAR Emotional Ending

The Coca-Cola 600 weekend carried emotional weight across the NASCAR garage because of Busch’s death earlier in the week. Drivers, teams, and fans honored the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion throughout the event with decals, tributes, and moments of silence.

Suárez’s victory ended a long NASCAR winless streak and gave the sport a memorable ending during a difficult week. For Joe Gibbs Racing, the race became a missed opportunity after two strong cars failed to work together during the final laps.

The result also showed how quickly NASCAR races can change because of restarts, weather, and split-second decisions. In the end, Suárez took advantage of every opening and left Charlotte with one of the biggest wins of his NASCAR career.