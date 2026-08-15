NASCAR Cup Series Veteran Makes Shocking Corey Heim Rookie of the Year Admission

Denny Hamlin said he did not know Corey Heim’s 2026 Cup Series schedule would make the 23XI Racing driver ineligible for Rookie of the Year in 2027. Hamlin spoke Friday after practice for the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway, addressing NASCAR’s updated eligibility rules.

According to Steven Taranto, Hamlin said he was unaware of the issue when 23XI Racing planned Heim’s schedule. Heim has already made 15 Cup Series starts and will add more races before the 2026 season ends.

NASCAR now limits Cup drivers to 12 starts before the season in which they seek Rookie of the Year honors. Heim planned to race part-time in 2026 before moving into the No. 35 Toyota full time in 2027.

Denny Hamlin Explains Corey Heim’s NASCAR Rookie of the Year Situation

According to Steven Taranto’s report, Hamlin said the start limit did not guide 23XI Racing’s 2026 schedule for Heim.

“I wasn’t made aware of it, nor was I aware of what the plan was. I don’t think that we necessarily designated the certain amount of races based off of that.”

Hamlin also said he was surprised by the change in how NASCAR handles Rookie of the Year eligibility.

“It’s weird, because they did say ‘oh, that’s case by case,’ which usually you just have a number. But it sounds like they put out a number, but it’s a new number, maybe?”

The comments came after NASCAR officials clarified the rule. Under the new standard, a Cup driver may have no more than 12 starts before the season in which the driver declares for the award.

Corey Heim Has Already Passed NASCAR’s Rookie of the Year Limit

Corey Heim has 15 Cup Series starts and is scheduled to make four more appearances in 2026 at Daytona, Darlington, Charlotte and Homestead-Miami. Those races will increase his total but will not change his Rookie of the Year eligibility.

Heim was eligible to declare for the 2026 Rookie of the Year award but did not apply. Connor Zilisch became the only candidate for the 2026 award. Because Heim has already passed NASCAR’s new 12-start limit, he will not be eligible for Rookie of the Year in 2027.

Heim, the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion, has also won two Cup races this season in limited starts for 23XI Racing. He won at San Diego and the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis.

Those results came before Heim’s planned move into a full-time Cup role. 23XI Racing announced in May that Heim would take over the No. 35 Toyota in 2027 alongside Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace.

NASCAR Changes Rookie of the Year Rules for National Series

According to NASCAR Vice President of Racing Communications Mike Forde, the organization changed its Rookie of the Year rules to create clear numerical limits across its three national series. Forde explained the change earlier this week on the Hauler Talk podcast.

NASCAR moved away from the previous informal seven-start guideline and committee discretion. The new rules set a limit of 12 Cup Series starts, 10 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts and eight Truck Series starts before a driver’s Rookie of the Year season.

The rule change means Heim will enter his first full-time Cup season in 2027 without Rookie of the Year eligibility.

23XI Racing announced Heim’s full-time promotion in May. The team planned his 2026 schedule to give him more Cup experience before the move. According to Hamlin, the specific Rookie of the Year start limit was not a factor in that planning.

“I don’t think that we necessarily designated the certain amount of races based off of that.”