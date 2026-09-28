NASCAR: Carson Hocevar’s Kansas Wreck Sparks Tension Despite Racing Legends’ Defense

Carson Hocevar left Kansas Speedway with a 33rd-place finish after a Lap 122 wreck ended his day in the Hollywood Casino 400. The Spire Motorsports driver was involved in contact with Brad Keselowski, who also collected Bubba Wallace.

While the crash hurt Hocevar’s result, Kyle Petty and Dale Jarrett focused on what happened after the NASCAR wreck.

Hocevar did not blame Keselowski or describe the contact as payback for their earlier clash at Darlington.

Instead, he accepted some responsibility for the incident. Petty and Jarrett also noted that Hocevar stayed at the track and signed autographs for fans after his difficult NASCAR race.

Their comments focused on Hocevar’s response, his aggressive racing style, and the challenges his team faces.

Carson Hocevar Takes Responsibility after Kansas Speedway Wreck

Kyle Petty and Dale Jarrett discussed the Carson Hocevar wreck during the USA Sports broadcast. Petty said other NASCAR drivers would not quickly forget the incident.

“No, no, no, not for a long time. Not for a long time. Maybe even leaving the parking lot out here.”

The replay appeared to show Keselowski making contact with Hocevar, but both drivers gave different accounts. Petty said he would not make a final judgment from the broadcast booth.

“And it looked to me like Brad got into him, and Brad said, ‘No, I really didn’t.’ And Carson said the same thing. That’s the one thing. We sit at the desk, and we watch it on TV. I defer to these guys. They sit in a car, you sit in a car, you know what happens. I don’t know. I’m just looking.”

Petty highlighted Hocevar’s willingness to accept some blame.

“But the best part about it was when you talk to Carson, Carson’s not going to blame anybody. He’s like, I got to take a little bit of it.”

Kyle Petty Highlights Carson Hocevar’s Actions after NASCAR Wreck

Petty also pointed to what Carson Hocevar did after the Kansas Speedway wreck. Hocevar packed his car into the grass, but he later stayed to sign autographs for fans.

“We said it in pre-race, Carson Hocevar is Carson Hocevar. Like him or not, doesn’t make any difference. He’s gonna be the same in every situation,” Petty said.

“He packed it into the grass here. He had a terrible day, and he stayed and signed autographs for the fans. That’s who the kid is.”

Petty also noted that NASCAR drivers remember past incidents for a long time.

“But at the same time, these guys have a long memory. I’ve got an 89-year-old dad that still remembers people that wrecked him.”

Dale Jarrett Explains Carson Hocevar’s Aggressive Racing Style

Dale Jarrett focused on how Hocevar raced before the Kansas wreck. The NASCAR driver quickly moved to the top and bottom lanes while looking for speed.

“I mean, he is a hard racer,” Jarrett said. “He likes to be in the gas. He proved that at the start of the race. I mean, he was the first one to go to the top, making passes to the bottom.”

Jarrett said Hocevar saw what he believed was an opening before the contact with Keselowski.

“He saw what he thought was a small opening there. If Brad was giving him a little bit of a push, it was only helping him to get where he wanted to go right there. I don’t think there was anything to gather from that.”

Jarrett also pointed to pit-road execution. A slower stop dropped Hocevar back from a strong position and left him trying to recover lost track position.

Petty said Spire Motorsports also needs time to develop its pit crew as the team becomes more competitive.

Kyle Larson won the Kansas race, while Carson Hocevar finished 33rd after the wreck. The Kansas Speedway incident ended Hocevar’s day, but his response afterward became a major part of the NASCAR discussion.