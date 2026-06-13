NASCAR Cup Series Arrives at Pocono With Plenty to Lose and Little Room for Error

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Pocono Raceway this weekend for the Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA, the 16th points-paying race of the 2026 season. The event is scheduled for Sunday, June 14, at 3 p.m. ET and will cover 160 laps around the 2.5-mile track known as the “Tricky Triangle.”

A total of 38 cars are entered for the NASCAR Cup Series race. The field includes championship contenders, rookie drivers, returning veterans, and several open entries. Pocono Raceway remains one of the most unique tracks on the schedule because of its three different corners, each modeled after a separate speedway.

Denny Hamlin arrives at Pocono with momentum after winning the last two NASCAR Cup Series races at Nashville Superspeedway and Michigan International Speedway. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver owns a record seven Cup Series victories at Pocono Raceway and will be looking to extend his winning streak.

NASCAR Cup Series Brings 38-Car Field to Pocono Raceway

Defending race winner Chase Briscoe also returns to the track with Joe Gibbs Racing. Several other playoff contenders, including Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, and William Byron, are expected to challenge for the win.

The NASCAR Cup Series entry list includes drivers from many of the sport’s top organizations. Hendrick Motorsports will field four entries, while Team Penske, Joe Gibbs Racing, Trackhouse Racing, Front Row Motorsports, and 23XI Racing all bring multiple cars to the event.

Connor Zilisch is scheduled to make another Cup Series start for Trackhouse Racing. Veteran Casey Mears returns with Beard Motorsports. Austin Hill and Daniel Dye are entered in the race but are not eligible for championship points.

Christopher Bell remains on the entry list following his crash at Michigan International Speedway. Bell is expected to compete as Joe Gibbs Racing continues its push toward the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Below is the complete entry list for the Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway:

1. Ross Chastain – Trackhouse Racing

2. Austin Cindric – Team Penske

3. Austin Dillon – Richard Childress Racing

4. Noah Gragson – Front Row Motorsports

5. Kyle Larson – Hendrick Motorsports

6. Brad Keselowski – RFK Racing

7. Daniel Suárez – Spire Motorsports

8. Chase Elliott – Hendrick Motorsports

9. Ty Dillon – Kaulig Racing

10. Denny Hamlin – Joe Gibbs Racing

11. Ryan Blaney – Team Penske

A. 12. A.J. Allmendinger – Kaulig Racing

13. Chris Buescher – RFK Racing

14. Chase Briscoe – Joe Gibbs Racing

15. Christopher Bell – Joe Gibbs Racing

16. Josh Berry – Wood Brothers Racing

17. Joey Logano – Team Penske

18. Bubba Wallace – 23XI Racing

19. William Byron – Hendrick Motorsports

20. Austin Hill – Richard Childress Racing

21. Todd Gilliland – Front Row Motorsports

22. Riley Herbst – 23XI Racing

23. Zane Smith – Front Row Motorsports

24. Cole Custer – Haas Factory Team

25. John Hunter Nemechek – Legacy Motor Club

26. Erik Jones – Legacy Motor Club

27. Tyler Reddick – 23XI Racing

28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – Hyak Motorsports

29. Alex Bowman – Hendrick Motorsports

30. Cody Ware – Rick Ware Racing

31. Ty Gibbs – Joe Gibbs Racing

32. Ryan Preece – RFK Racing

33. Casey Mears – Beard Motorsports

34. Michael McDowell – Spire Motorsports

35. Carson Hocevar – Spire Motorsports

36. Daniel Dye – Live Fast Motorsports

37. Connor Zilisch – Trackhouse Racing

38. Shane van Gisbergen – Trackhouse Racing

Denny Hamlin Eyes Historic Third Straight NASCAR Cup Series Win

Much of the attention entering the weekend centers on Denny Hamlin. The veteran driver has won the last two NASCAR Cup Series races and now heads to a track where he has enjoyed more success than any other active driver.

Hamlin owns seven NASCAR Cup Series victories at Pocono Raceway, the most in track history. A win on Sunday would give him the first three-race winning streak of his Cup Series career. His recent form and strong record at the Tricky Triangle make him one of the top contenders for the victory.

Christopher Bell also remains on the entry list after his crash at Michigan International Speedway. Bell is expected to compete despite concerns involving his wrist and ankle following the incident.

Pocono Raceway Set for Crucial NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Battle

Pocono Raceway has long been known for producing strategy-heavy races. The track’s unique three-turn design often creates difficult decisions for teams regarding pit stops, fuel mileage, and tire strategy.

As the NASCAR Cup Series moves deeper into the season, every point becomes more valuable in the playoff race. Drivers near the cut line will be looking for strong finishes, while race winners hope to build momentum before the postseason begins.

Practice and qualifying are scheduled for Saturday before the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag on Sunday. Fans can watch the Great American Getaway 400 live on Prime Video and follow coverage through MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. With 38 drivers entered and playoff pressure continuing to grow, Pocono Raceway is set to provide another important chapter in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.