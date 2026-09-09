NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington Raceway Post-Inspection Reveal One Last Twist

Christopher Bell won the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday night, but the NASCAR Cup Series weekend had one more twist after the checkered flag. Bell’s No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota passed the initial post-race inspection, making him the official winner.

NASCAR then sent Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 RFK Racing Ford and Corey Heim’s No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota to the Research and Development Center in Concord, North Carolina, for additional inspection.

FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass first reported, “No issues in tech at Darlington. Bell is the winner. Keselowski and Heim cars to R&D.”

Two days later, Pockrass confirmed, “The Keselowski and Heim cars have cleared tech inspection at the R&D center.”

NASCAR Cup Series Inspection Clears Keselowski and Heim

The NASCAR Cup Series completed its initial post-race inspection at Darlington without finding a violation on Bell’s car. NASCAR later selected Keselowski’s No. 6 and Heim’s No. 67 for additional checks at the R&D Center.

Both NASCAR Cup Series cars cleared the inspection, meaning neither RFK Racing nor 23XI Racing received a penalty from the additional review.

NASCAR uses the R&D Center for more detailed technical checks. Engineers can examine components more closely, perform engine testing and measure body parts after a race. The process forms part of NASCAR’s regular inspection system and does not automatically mean a car has broken a rule.

NASCAR Cup Series Winner Christopher Bell Ends Long Drought

Bell made the biggest NASCAR Cup Series statement of the night by ending a 33-race winless streak. He passed Kyle Larson with 12 laps remaining and held off teammate Ty Gibbs by 1.038 seconds.

The victory was Bell’s first at Darlington Raceway and the 14th of his NASCAR Cup Series career. It also ended a frustrating run that included seven runner-up finishes, tying a series record.

Tyler Reddick finished third, followed by Ryan Blaney and Larson. Larson led a race-high 99 laps. Chase Briscoe finished sixth after recovering from a pit-road problem while trying to win his third straight Southern 500.

The 367-lap, 501-mile NASCAR Cup Series race had six cautions for 44 laps and an average speed of 123.741 mph. Reddick won Stage 1 from the pole, while Bell won Stage 2.

Denny Hamlin, who entered Darlington as the defending winner and points leader, finished 18th after contact with Michael McDowell during the final stage. William Byron retired early because of an engine failure.

NASCAR Cup Series Chase Gets Another Twist at Darlington

The race also featured major incidents involving Keselowski and Heim. On Lap 107, Carson Hocevar’s No. 77 Chevrolet spun Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford, bringing out a caution at the end of Stage 1. Keselowski recovered to finish 23rd and later received a warning.

Heim received an uncontrolled-tire penalty and spent part of the race a lap down before finishing 19th. Because he is making a limited 12-race Cup schedule, Heim is not eligible for driver or owner points in those appearances.

Bell’s victory moved him from sixth to second in the NASCAR Cup Series Chase standings, 12 points behind Hamlin. Nine of the top 10 finishers were Chase drivers.

With the Keselowski and Heim cars cleared at the R&D Center, NASCAR closed the Darlington inspection process without further action. The NASCAR Cup Series now moves to World Wide Technology Raceway, with Bell carrying his first 2026 win into the next Chase round.