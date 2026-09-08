NASCAR Legends Sound Off on Carson Hocevar Incident at Darlington Raceway

Carson Hocevar finished 11th in the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, but his NASCAR night was shaped by a Stage 1 incident with Brad Keselowski. With nine laps remaining in the stage, Hocevar made contact with Keselowski, sending the No. 6 Ford into a spin and into the wall.

The crash brought out a caution and quickly became one of the main NASCAR talking points after the race. Keselowski made it clear he believed Hocevar caused the incident and warned there would be consequences.

Hocevar, meanwhile, gave short answers when asked about the crash. His response drew criticism from Dale Jarrett, Jeff Burton and Kevin Harvick, who all focused on both the contact and what followed. SMH, the reaction was just as much about what happened after the crash.

NASCAR Carson Hocevar and Brad Keselowski Clash Draws Strong Reaction

Keselowski did not hide his view of the NASCAR incident. As he walked toward the garage, he said, “Oh yeah, he ran into me.” When asked if there was history behind the contact, Keselowski replied, “There will be.”

He later added, “His day’s coming. It’s coming hard. Watch out, Carson.”

Hocevar was told about the warning and answered, “I’ll tighten my belts.” When asked about the incident on pit road, he simply said, “He spun.”

That response drew criticism from Burton. “It’s okay to make a mistake,” Burton said. “Just say, ‘I made a mistake.’”

Burton also said Keselowski deserved more respect because he is a NASCAR Cup Series champion.

NASCAR Carson Hocevar and Brad Keselowski Comments Fuel Criticism

Jarrett focused on the contact itself, saying, “He hit him twice. He didn’t just hit him once; he hit him twice. You can’t just dismiss that.”

The NASCAR Hall of Famer also warned that the incident could have lasting effects for Hocevar.

“It’s going to come back on him,” Jarrett said. He added that drivers need cooperation from others during a season and a championship run.

Harvick also pointed to Hocevar’s response after the crash. He said Hocevar had a chance to acknowledge that he had misjudged his car and apologize to Keselowski.

Instead, Harvick said, “he just keeps stirring it up.”

Harvick also recalled his own NASCAR career and the problems that can come from angering other drivers. He said incidents can “come full circle” in the Cup Series.

NASCAR Carson Hocevar and Brad Keselowski Face Bigger Questions

Burton was also asked whether Spire Motorsports owner Jeff Dickerson should step in. Burton said the team appears to support Hocevar but added that, at some point, the organization could decide that “enough’s enough.”

Keselowski is not in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, while Hocevar remains an active competitor in the field. That difference fueled the discussion about what could happen next.

The three veteran NASCAR voices made a similar point: the contact created the initial problem, while Hocevar’s response drew more attention to the incident.

Dale Jarrett is already a NASCAR Hall of Famer. Jeff Burton and Kevin Harvick have been elected to the Class of 2027 but had not yet been formally inducted as of September 8, 2026. Brad Keselowski and Carson Hocevar are not NASCAR Hall of Famers.