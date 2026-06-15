NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono Raceway Post-Inspection Reveal One Last Twist

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway ended with Denny Hamlin celebrating another victory, but the story was not completely over when the checkered flag waved. Teams still had to wait for NASCAR’s post-race inspection, a process that can sometimes change the headlines after a race.

This time, the inspection revealed one final development, though it did not affect the race winner. NASCAR cleared Hamlin’s No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota with no issues, officially confirming his victory in the Great American Getaway 400. The result secured Hamlin’s third straight NASCAR Cup Series win and added another milestone to an already impressive season.

Hamlin’s latest success marked his fourth win of 2026, his 64th career Cup Series victory, and a record eighth triumph at Pocono Raceway. The veteran driver continued his strong run at one of his best tracks while strengthening his position in the championship battle.

NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono Raceway Post-Race Inspection Clears the Winner

The NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono Raceway post-race inspection delivered a clean result for the race-winning team. NASCAR completed its review and found no issues with Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota.

NASCAR reporter Dustin Long shared the official update after inspection concluded.

“#NASCAR Cup Series post-race inspection is complete at Pocono Raceway. No issues. All clear. Denny Hamlin is the winner. Six cars will be going to the R&D Center this week – the Nos. 5, 7, 12, 17, 42, 45.”

The announcement officially confirmed Hamlin’s victory and ended any remaining questions about the race result.

NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono Raceway Inspection Sends Six Cars for Review

While the winner passed inspection without issue, NASCAR revealed one final twist after the race. Six cars were selected for additional evaluation at the NASCAR Research and Development Center.

Those entries include Kyle Larson’s No. 5, Daniel Suárez’s No. 7, Ryan Blaney’s No. 12, Chris Buescher’s No. 17, John Hunter Nemechek’s No. 42, and Tyler Reddick’s No. 45.

The selection is part of NASCAR’s normal inspection process and allows officials to conduct a deeper technical review. The move does not affect the official finishing order from Pocono Raceway.

Hamlin’s win came after a strong all-around performance. He started from the pole, won Stage 1, and remained near the front throughout the afternoon. A late fuel gamble by Christopher Bell helped Hamlin regain the lead in the closing laps before he drove away to secure the victory.

Tyler Reddick finished in second place, with William Byron, John Hunter Nemechek, and Kyle Larson trailing.

NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono Raceway win boosts Hamlin in standings

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway also intensified the championship battle.

Reddick remains the points leader with 704 points, but Hamlin moved closer after collecting race and stage points. He now sits second with 685 points, only 19 behind the leader. Ryan Blaney continues to hold third place in the standings.

In Victory Lane, Hamlin praised the effort behind the No. 11 team.

“I’m just so happy for this whole Joe Gibbs Racing team. This is a team effort, and they give me fast cars, the pit crew is flawless right now. We just got it all going. We come to the racetrack every week knowing that we got a great shot to win, and the team’s just doing an amazing job giving me exactly what I need in the car every single week. So that’s why we’re winning.”

The victory marked the first three-race winning streak of Hamlin’s NASCAR Cup Series career. It also moved him closer to the top of the standings with the playoffs approaching.

With the NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono Raceway post-race inspection complete and no issues found on the winning car, the focus now shifts to the upcoming San Diego street course race. Hamlin leaves Pocono with momentum, another trophy, and growing pressure on the drivers ahead of him in the championship race.