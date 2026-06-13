NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono Raceway Faces Weather Threat as Officials Adjust Start Time

NASCAR has moved the start time for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway two hours earlier because of weather concerns in Pennsylvania. The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA will now begin at 1 p.m. ET instead of the originally scheduled 3 p.m. ET. NASCAR announced the change on Saturday to increase the chances of completing the full race before storms are expected later in the day.

The NASCAR Cup Series event is the 16th points-paying race of the 2026 season and comes at a critical point in the playoff race. With only a limited number of regular-season events remaining, every finish could affect playoff qualification and seeding. NASCAR worked with its broadcast partner, Prime Video, to make the schedule adjustment. The earlier start is designed to avoid delays, interruptions, or a shortened race due to afternoon and evening thunderstorms in the Pocono Mountains.

NASCAR Cup Series Race Start Time Moved Due to Weather

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway will cover 160 laps and 400 miles on the track’s unique 2.5-mile layout. Weather forecasts for Sunday showed the potential for rain and thunderstorms later in the afternoon, prompting NASCAR to take action before race day.

The weather has affected several past events at Pocono Raceway. Delays and caution periods have occasionally influenced race outcomes at the venue. By moving the green flag to 1 p.m. ET, NASCAR hopes to provide enough time to complete the full distance under better conditions.

The revised schedule may also benefit fans attending the race and viewers watching from home by reducing uncertainty surrounding possible weather interruptions.

Pocono Raceway Remains One of NASCAR’s Toughest Tracks

Pocono Raceway is one of the most distinctive tracks on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. Known as the “Tricky Triangle,” the speedway features three very different corners that challenge teams and drivers throughout the race.

Turn 1 is a long, sweeping corner that requires strong entry speed. Turn 2 is tighter and demands precision, while Turn 3 is a sharp corner leading onto the front straightaway. The different characteristics of each turn force teams to balance car setups carefully.

The long straightaways also place added importance on aerodynamic efficiency and engine performance. Drivers must manage handling issues throughout a race that often becomes a test of patience and strategy.

Denny Hamlin Looks to Continue Strong NASCAR Cup Series Form

Denny Hamlin enters the NASCAR Cup Series weekend as one of the favorites. The veteran driver has won the last two races at Nashville Superspeedway and Michigan International Speedway. He also owns a record seven Cup Series victories at Pocono Raceway.

Practice and qualifying concluded on Saturday, allowing teams to focus on race preparation before Sunday’s earlier start. Strategy, tire management, and pit-road execution are expected to play major roles over the 400-mile event.

Fans can watch the NASCAR Cup Series race live on Prime Video. Additional in-car camera coverage will be available through HBO Max. Radio coverage will be provided by the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

With the NASCAR Cup Series playoff battle intensifying, all eyes now turn to Pocono Raceway as teams prepare for an important race under an adjusted schedule aimed at staying ahead of the weather.