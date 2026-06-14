NASCAR Cup Series: Bubba Wallace Thought the Worst Was Over, Then Pocono Brought Back Old Memories

Bubba Wallace heads to Pocono Raceway with renewed confidence after 23XI Racing spent months working to solve a problem that has hurt the team in previous visits to the track. The NASCAR Cup Series driver is coming off a third-place finish at Michigan International Speedway, his best result of the 2026 season, and hopes to carry that momentum into Sunday’s Great American Getaway 400. Pocono Raceway has been a difficult venue for Wallace due to brake-related issues that have affected the team in past races.

The track’s long straightaways and heavy braking zones make reliability critical. After several weeks in which strong performances failed to produce strong finishes, Wallace and the No. 23 team believe they are in a better position heading into one of the most challenging races on the NASCAR schedule.

Bubba Wallace Says 23XI Racing Fixed Pocono Raceway Brake Issues

Brake performance has been a major talking point for 23XI Racing at Pocono Raceway. Wallace said the organization made significant changes since last year’s race and believes the problem has been addressed.

“Yeah, we didn’t bring the same brake package back, so we should be fine,” Wallace said. “We’ve actually put a lot of resources and time into our brake efforts, just as a company. We’re in a good spot, so brakes should not be an issue for us this weekend.”

The confidence comes from the team’s extensive work to improve its braking package. Wallace said he feels more comfortable at Pocono Raceway than ever before, despite difficult experiences earlier in his career.

“I guess you could say I’m more confident here than I’ve ever been,” Wallace said. “It can’t get any worse than my rookie year when that happened. I’ve experienced just about the worst it can get, so anything else is like, okay.”

His comments show that 23XI Racing enters the weekend believing one of its biggest concerns at Pocono Raceway is no longer a threat.

Michigan Finish Gives Bubba Wallace Momentum Before Pocono Raceway

The strong result at Michigan International Speedway arrived at an important time for Bubba Wallace and 23XI Racing. While the team has shown speed throughout the season, several races ended with disappointing results.

“We needed it big time. Jesus, I needed it,” Wallace said.

Wallace explained that the team had performed at a high level during recent races before setbacks ruined potential top finishes.

“I felt like the last month and a half, from the start of the race to about lap 30, has been the best driving, the best execution we’ve ever seen,” Wallace said. “It’s just like, okay, we’re getting into true form. And then smack. That’s one week. That’s two weeks. Four or five weeks, it’s like, holy crap, when’s it going to stop?”

Even at Michigan, the No. 23 car suffered splitter damage during the race. The team still recovered to secure a third-place finish.

“To finish third, I give a lot of credit to Bootie for keeping me in the game and having one of our best days of the year,” Wallace said.

Bubba Wallace Focused on NASCAR Playoff Race at Pocono Raceway

As the NASCAR Cup Series regular season continues, Bubba Wallace remains focused on improving his position in the playoff standings. The Michigan result helped him gain valuable ground in a tight points battle.

“Where we’re at is kind of like a dogfight,” Wallace said. “I picked up four spots last weekend just having a solid 40-point day.”

Despite the frustrations of recent weeks, Wallace said the team’s goals have not changed.

“Our mindset going into this year was to compete for the championship,” Wallace said. “I’ve stepped up in performance in all avenues where a driver needs to deliver. The results haven’t really shown, so that’s been a little frustrating. But it’s racing. It’s hard.”

With improved confidence in the car, momentum from Michigan, and belief that the brake issues are behind them, Bubba Wallace and 23XI Racing enter Pocono Raceway looking to strengthen their position in the NASCAR playoff race.