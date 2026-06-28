NASCAR Cup Series: Bubba Wallace’s Costly Sonoma Mistake Leaves 23XI Racing Facing an Uphill Battle

Bubba Wallace’s promising weekend at Sonoma Raceway took a painful turn after a crash during NASCAR qualifying forced the 23XI Racing driver to the back of the field for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350. Wallace showed impressive speed early in the session and appeared on course for a strong starting position before his run ended in the Turn 9 gravel.

The accident caused heavy front-end damage to the No. 23 Toyota, wiping out the progress made during practice. The setback came just one week after Wallace earned a career-best second-place finish at the San Diego Street Course. Now, instead of fighting near the front, Bubba Wallace and 23XI Racing must recover from the rear on one of the hardest tracks to pass in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Bubba Wallace’s Crash Ends Strong NASCAR Qualifying Run

Bubba Wallace was part of Group 2 during the final round of NASCAR qualifying at Sonoma Raceway. His first lap of 1:15.887 briefly placed him inside the top 10 and gave the 23XI Racing team confidence heading into his final attempt.

Looking to improve his time, Wallace pushed harder on his second lap. Exiting Turn 9, he ran slightly wide and dropped his left-rear tire into the gravel runoff area. The loss of grip caused the No. 23 Toyota to spin 180 degrees before crashing nose-first into the SAFER barrier between Turns 9 and 10.

The impact caused moderate to extensive front-end damage. Wallace climbed from the car under his own power, but the Toyota could not continue. His best lap left him provisionally 26th, but NASCAR rules require him to start from the rear after repairs or if the team changes to a backup car.

Bubba Wallace Faces Another Tough NASCAR Road Course Test

The crash added to Bubba Wallace’s struggles on road courses. Entering the Sonoma weekend, he had a career average finish of 21.8 across 37 NASCAR Cup Series road course starts.

Despite those numbers, Wallace entered the race with momentum. He recorded the fourth-fastest lap in practice, showing that the No. 23 Toyota had race-winning speed. His confidence also followed a career-best second-place finish at the San Diego Street Course the previous weekend.

Starting from the rear creates another difficult challenge because passing at Sonoma Raceway is often limited. With only four road course races on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, every qualifying session carries extra importance.

NASCAR Sonoma Qualifying Results Set the Stage

While Bubba Wallace’s crash became the biggest story of qualifying, Ty Gibbs claimed the pole position with a lap of 1:14.829 for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Carson Hocevar qualified second, followed by Kyle Larson, Michael McDowell and Ross Chastain. Defending Sonoma winner Shane van Gisbergen secured the sixth starting position.

For Bubba Wallace and 23XI Racing, Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 now becomes a recovery mission. The team must work through traffic from the opening laps and rely on strategy to gain positions. Another disappointing road course finish could make Wallace’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff fight even more difficult as the regular season enters its final stretch.

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, with Wallace taking the green flag from the rear of the 36-car field.