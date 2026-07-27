NASCAR Cup Series: Carson Hocevar Opens Up About Heated Corey Heim Moment at Indianapolis

Carson Hocevar became one of the biggest talking points after the Brickyard 400, but not because of his finish. The Spire Motorsports driver made headlines when television cameras caught him making a gesture toward Corey Heim during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Hocevar started the race from the pole and led early before losing track position during the pit cycle. He later found himself trailing Heim’s No. 67 Toyota, making it hard to pass on the 2.5-mile oval.

After the race, Hocevar addressed the incident with humor while also explaining what caused his frustration. He also praised Heim’s performance and admitted the two drivers continue to build one of NASCAR’s newest rivalries.

Carson Hocevar Explains Viral Gesture After Brickyard 400

Carson Hocevar dismissed the viral incident when questioned about the gesture he directed at Corey Heim during the Brickyard 400.

“I’m just a fan. Wanted to wave,” Hocevar said with a smile. “He’s number one. He won.”

The 23-year-old continued joking about the incident.

“I just knew he was gonna win. So I wanted to tell him he was number one to congratulate him early.”

Heim went on to win the Brickyard 400 for 23XI Racing. The victory marked his second NASCAR Cup Series win and his first crown-jewel victory. He finished ahead of Christopher Bell and Joey Logano over the closing laps. Hocevar recovered from his difficult afternoon to finish ninth after spending much of the race trying to regain lost track position.

Carson Hocevar Says Pit Cycles Led to His Frustration

Carson Hocevar explained that the biggest problem during the Brickyard 400 came after he lost positions through the pit cycle. Passing proved difficult, making every lost spot even more costly.

“Yeah, it just worked out the 11 cycle. The way we were on fuel, I needed to be able to run really fast laps.”

He said losing only one position during multiple pit stops changed the outcome of his race.

“Just twice in a row, you just lose one spot. One spot maybe is a row, and then you’re just kind of stuck. It’s super hard to pass. So every time I would lose a spot on a cycle, I’m just like, you’re just bleeding a slow death, knowing that you’re needing to be leading and hold on and defending rather than charging.”

Heim did not see the gesture while entering pit road. After learning about it during a TNT Sports interview, he laughed and replied, “Handed him a big fat L.”

Carson Hocevar and Corey Heim Rivalry Keeps Growing

The rivalry between Carson Hocevar and Corey Heim has continued to grow throughout the NASCAR Cup Series season. Earlier this year, Heim moved Hocevar out of the way to claim his first Cup Series victory at Naval Base Coronado, leading to an exchange between the two drivers on social media.

Hocevar admitted they are not close but respected Heim’s ability behind the wheel.

“It’s fun. We don’t like each other, but we race really hard. His stuff is super fast, obviously. With the car he’s in, he does a really, really good job with it. I’m looking forward to when we get our stuff a little better, being in front of him and maybe holding him up.”

As the NASCAR Cup Series enters the final stretch of the regular season, both drivers remain among the sport’s rising young talents. Heim continues to make the most of his limited starts, while Hocevar stays in the playoff fight as he searches for his first win of the season. Their latest exchange at Indianapolis adds another chapter to a rivalry that continues to attract attention across NASCAR.