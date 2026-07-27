NASCAR Cup Series: Corey Heim Shrugs Off Carson Hocevar After Brickyard 400 Win as One Comment Says It All

Corey Heim made headlines after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but much of the attention after the race shifted to his latest on-track moment with Carson Hocevar.

Heim led a race-high 58 laps and secured his second Cup Series victory in only his 15th career start, holding off Christopher Bell and Joey Logano in the closing laps. During the race, Heim and Hocevar had another tense exchange while battling for position during the green-flag pit cycle.

After climbing out of his No. 67 Toyota in Victory Lane, Heim was asked about the incident. His response made it clear he had no regrets about the way he raced and that winning the Brickyard 400 was all that mattered to him.

Corey Heim Explains Carson Hocevar Incident During Brickyard 400

Corey Heim said his move against Carson Hocevar was simply part of his race strategy and not a personal decision. Speaking after the Brickyard 400, Heim explained that protecting track position was critical because passing became difficult once the green-flag pit cycle began.

“I was blocking him, not really too bad, I thought. I mean, I was trying to just hold my position, and I never threw, like, a bad block. I was just trying to protect my entry, and he didn’t like it. But he lost, and I won, so I don’t really care.”

Heim added that his approach would have been the same regardless of who was behind him.

“It had nothing to do with who was behind me. With the way the pit cycles work here, you’ve got to do everything you can to keep the car behind you because you’ll usually cycle out ahead of them after green-flag stops.”

He also explained how that strategy helped him build the gap needed to stay in front.

“If I kept him behind me and executed my green-flag stop perfectly, there was going to be a big gap, and that’s exactly what happened. It’s a big track-position race, as you guys saw today, and you’ve got to do whatever you can. It had zero to do with who was behind me. It could have been anybody, but it definitely changed the outcome of the race.”

Corey Heim Downplays Carson Hocevar Rivalry

The latest Corey Heim and Carson Hocevar incident added another chapter to a rivalry that began in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. The two drivers have shared several on-track moments over the years, and Sunday renewed discussion about their competitive relationship.

When asked if he now considers Hocevar a future rival, Heim quickly dismissed the idea.

“Where did he finish today?” Heim asked before learning Hocevar crossed the line in ninth. “You guys love talking about a guy who finished ninth. I mean, holy crap.”

Heim also praised Hocevar’s ability while making it clear that his focus remains on his own performance.

“All I did was make sure he stayed behind me, and I finished ahead of him. I don’t worry about narratives. He’s got a ton of talent, and he’s going to win a lot of races. I’m focused on myself and trying to do the same. That’s really all there is to it.”

Corey Heim Makes Brickyard 400 History With Big Victory

The Brickyard 400 victory marked another major achievement for Corey Heim. Driving the No. 67 Toyota for 23XI Racing, he became the first part-time driver to win the Brickyard 400. He also became the second-youngest winner of the historic race, behind Jeff Gordon.

Heim took the lead for the final time with an outside pass on team co-owner Denny Hamlin after the last restart. He then stayed ahead of Christopher Bell and Joey Logano to claim the biggest NASCAR Cup Series win of his career.