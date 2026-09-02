NASCAR Cup Series: Carson Hocevar’s Surprising Chase Plan Could Backfire

Carson Hocevar is entering his first NASCAR Cup Series Chase with a mindset that is far different from the pressure often linked to a playoff debut. The Spire Motorsports driver says the No. 77 Chevrolet has already achieved more than expected during the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. That has allowed Hocevar and his team to approach the NASCAR playoffs with less pressure and more freedom.

Hocevar calls it playing with “house money,” a mindset he believes can help the team race without being consumed by championship points. The NASCAR driver also says he will not watch the standings during the Chase.

Instead, he plans to keep racing and find out where he finishes when the season ends. His approach follows a regular season in which the No. 77 stayed above the playoff cutoff.

NASCAR Driver Carson Hocevar Enters First Chase

Hocevar has never experienced the NASCAR Cup Series Chase before, but he says his team has already exceeded expectations. The No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet remained above the NASCAR playoff cutoff throughout the regular season.

“I’d say our team morale-ish or motto is more so we’re playing on house money. Luke and Matt McCall were on that 31 team in 2014 and that’s how they approached it. And they finished second.”

Hocevar said the team has enjoyed its position instead of becoming focused on points.

“Yeah, it’s been fun for all of us. We’ve never, literally since the Duel, we’ve never been below the Chase cutoff.”

That gives the NASCAR driver a chance to enter his first Chase without needing to protect a position he spent the season fighting to secure.

NASCAR Chase Pressure Will Not Change Hocevar

Hocevar plans to avoid watching the NASCAR standings during the Chase. He said he will leave the points calculations to others and focus on what happens on the track.

“For me, I’m not even going to look at the points. I don’t plan on looking at it till the end, and they’ll let me know when I walk up at the banquet where I finished.”

The NASCAR driver said the team will simply continue working and see how far the No. 77 can go.

“So it’s just been fun and enjoyable. And we’re just like, you know, we’ll see if we’re higher or lower and see where it goes and just go racing and see what happens.”

Hocevar added, “We just keep working and see if we can get our cars faster.”

NASCAR Driver Explains Daytona Incident

Hocevar’s aggressive racing style was also visible during the regular-season finale at Daytona. He was involved in a late incident but said he would make the same decision again based on what he knew at the time.

“I would do it the same way all over again, knowing what I knew then. But, you know, I would now be a little bit more aware of it now.”

The NASCAR driver also explained how the current Cup cars can become difficult to control at superspeedways.

“These cars are super aero sensitive, obviously. And there’s nothing to lean on. And once they start spinning a little bit, you lose more downforce. So the second it got loose, it was over.”

Now, Hocevar enters the NASCAR Chase with the No. 77 team still working to improve its cars. His first NASCAR playoff appearance will show how far that approach can take him.