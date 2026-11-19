Kyle Larson secured his third NASCAR Cup Series championship on November 8 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, clinching the title early in Stage 1 of the season finale before finishing 12th.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver became the first NASCAR Cup Series champion to win back-to-back titles since Jimmie Johnson in 2009 and 2010. He also joined an exclusive group of 11 drivers with at least three championships.

However, Larson admitted that the 2026 NASCAR season was far from easy for his team. Despite winning the championship, he described it as one of Hendrick Motorsports’ worst statistical years. The team struggled to find consistency throughout the season, making its championship victory even more significant.

Kyle Larson Explains Hendrick Motorsports’ Difficult 2026 NASCAR Season

Larson praised his teammates and the entire Hendrick Motorsports organization after securing the NASCAR Cup Series championship. He also pointed to the team’s disappointing statistics during the 2026 season.

“Above all, I’m very proud of my team. For Hendrick Motorsports, this year has probably been one of the worst statistically.”

The numbers supported his comments. Hendrick Motorsports failed to win a single pole position across the 36-race NASCAR Cup Series schedule. It was the first time the organization had gone an entire season without a pole since 1984.

The team’s collective average finish of 16.3 was also its lowest since 2005. William Byron recorded just one victory, while Alex Bowman struggled through an injury absence and a difficult stretch of races. Chase Elliott also experienced consistency problems compared with his recent performances.

Larson’s regular season followed a similar pattern. The No. 5 Chevrolet went winless through the opening 26 races and entered the postseason as the seventh seed. The team also faced challenges adapting to the new Chevrolet body style, resulting in several disappointing finishes and DNFs.

Kyle Larson Turns Around NASCAR Championship Chase With Three Wins

Larson’s fortunes changed when the 10-race Chase began under NASCAR’s revived championship format.

The No. 5 team found the speed it had struggled to produce during the regular season. Larson won at Gateway, Kansas Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, giving himself an important advantage in the championship battle.

Those victories helped him build a substantial points lead and maintain control through the closing races.

He finished the 2026 NASCAR season with three wins, 15 top-five finishes and 21 top-10 results. His average finish was 14.5, almost identical to his numbers during the 2025 championship campaign.

However, the road to the title was different. Larson had gone through a lengthy winless stretch before finding his form in the Chase.

Crew chief Cliff Daniels also played an important role in the turnaround. Daniels has guided Larson to all three of his NASCAR Cup Series championships, helping the No. 5 team remain competitive despite its early-season struggles.

Kyle Larson Credits Hendrick Motorsports Teamwork for Third NASCAR Title

Larson made it clear that his third NASCAR Cup Series championship was not an individual achievement. He credited the work of his crew, teammates and everyone involved with Hendrick Motorsports.

“The fact that we still managed to win the championship shows how resilient everyone at the factory is—all the members of my #5 team, as well as my teammates, William Byron, Chase Elliott, and Alex Bowman,” he said.

“We absolutely could not have achieved what we accomplished in the Chase without this teamwork. That’s what gives the championship its true meaning. This one, more than any other before it, required teamwork.”

The 2026 title was Larson’s third with Hendrick Motorsports, following his dominant 10-win championship campaign in 2021 and his 2025 title.

It also gave Hendrick Motorsports its 16th NASCAR Cup Series championship overall.

Despite the organization’s statistical struggles, Larson and his teammates found a way to deliver when the championship mattered most. Their combined effort helped the No. 5 team overcome a difficult regular season and finish the year with another Cup Series title.