NASCAR closed the 2026 Cup Series season with the lowest average television audience on record, even as the organization’s latest media rights deal pays more than the one it replaced, according to a Wednesday report by Front Office Sports.

The series averaged 2.42 million viewers per race across Fox, FS1, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports, NBC and USA Network. That was down 2% from 2025 and 20% from four years ago. It marked the second straight annual decline and the third time in four years that the Cup Series set a new low, according to a Sports Media Watch analysis.

The slide looks steeper against 2024, the last year of the previous TV contract, when the series averaged 2.89 million viewers, according to Awful Announcing.

The Nov. 8 finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway drew 2.47 million viewers on NBC, down 8% from 2025 and the smallest audience ever for a Cup Series championship race. Ryan Blaney won the race, but series champion Kyle Larson had taken the points lead in the third race of The Chase and never gave it up. The 10-race Chase averaged 1.79 million viewers, down about 4% from 2025.

NASCAR TV Deal Pays More While Cup Series Viewers Shrink

The decline is happening in the second year of a seven-year, $7.7 billion rights package that runs through 2031. That works out to roughly $1.1 billion a year, compared with about $820 million annually under the old arrangement.

That means NASCAR is taking in more money from TV and streaming networks while delivering fewer viewers. And the sport saw it coming. NASCAR modeled a 14% to 15% first-year drop and expected an audience rebound afterward. Instead, 2026 brought another dip.

The way the deal splits the schedule offers a partial explanation. Broadcast network races averaged 3.57 million viewers, while cable races averaged 1.94 million. Streaming moved the other direction, with Prime Video’s six races up 6%.

NASCAR Officials Respond to Record-Low Cup Series Ratings

The deal spread races across broadcast, cable and streaming, which leaves the Cup Series with a more scattered distribution than before.

“Instead of fragmentation on our end, I would say opportunity for NASCAR because it’s … how do we expose the sport to a younger audience and more people?” NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell said at the Tuned In media summit, as quoted by Front Office Sports. The Prime Video audience offers some support. Its median viewer age of 57.7 years runs more than five years younger than NASCAR’s linear TV average.

Brian Herbst, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief media and revenue officer, points to the competition. The 2.4 million average matches NBA regular-season audiences and tops the estimated 1.7 million for college football, according to Sports Business Journal. USA Sports President Matt Hong said his network’s package fell about 4%, with the first five races up 3% and the last five down 11% against NFL competition.

Other areas of the sport, however, showed growth. Attendance rose 5% overall, and social media impressions climbed 34%. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series rose 1% to 1.04 million viewers per race, and the Craftsman Truck Series jumped 12% to 504,000.

Help may also come from outside the sport. NASCAR is talking with Skydance, parent company of CBS Sports and TNT Sports, about simulcasting TNT races on CBS.

“CBS used to be a great partner of ours. [TNT] has been fantastic, so who knows,” O’Donnell said. Cars are headed to Hollywood, too. NASCAR is supplying more than 80 of them for the planned 2028 sequel to the 1990 Tom Cruise-starring hit, Days of Thunder.