NASCAR Cup Series Driver Sounds Alarm Over Schedule Change, Fans Keep Demanding

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott has again called for more Saturday night races, saying the request comes from fans who attend events in person. Speaking at North Wilkesboro Speedway on July 17, Elliott said many racegoers have shared concerns about Sunday races because they make it harder to travel home and prepare for work the next day.

He explained that his comments were based on direct conversations with fans rather than his own preference. While Elliott understands that television schedules play a major role in planning the NASCAR calendar, he believes there is room to better balance the needs of broadcasters and fans.

The NASCAR schedule has remained a major topic of discussion as the sport looks for ways to improve the race weekend experience.

Chase Elliott Says NASCAR Fans Inspired His Saturday Night Race Comments

Chase Elliott said the idea for more Saturday night races came directly from fans who either attended races or decided not to because of work commitments the following day.

“Honestly, those comments came directly from people that I know personally who either went to the race and weren’t super thrilled about their Monday morning and probably won’t do it again, or people who chose not to go because they had to go to work on Monday morning.”

He said the feedback came from loyal NASCAR fans who spend money to support the sport at the track.

“It stemmed directly from fans of our sport, people who aren’t just watching on TV. People who are spending their money to come support us at the track, in-person, in the stands. And that was why I said that, just because I have heard it directly.”

Elliott added that he understands television remains an important part of NASCAR scheduling, but believes a middle ground is possible.

Chase Elliott Believes Saturday Night Races Improve the NASCAR Experience

Chase Elliott said Saturday night races have always been among the most exciting events on the NASCAR calendar.

“I think there’s room for some middle ground. Saturday night races have always been a really big deal. Growing up for me, I always thought they were the most fun. As a kid, as a fan, I was fired up to have a Saturday night race. The lead-in and the excitement and energy for a Saturday night show I thought was pretty darn elite.”

He also said summer races are well-suited for evening schedules because of the warmer temperatures.

“I would love to have more. You’re up against regional baseball, and I think it would be a great time for us to take advantage of Saturday night races, especially in the summer. It’s hot, you need to be under the lights. No need to be racing during the day.”

Elliott said he has not received an official reason for the limited number of Saturday night races, but he believes adding more would fit into the schedule.

NASCAR Schedule Debate Continues as Fans Seek More Saturday Night Races

Chase Elliott said more Saturday night races could help both television viewers and fans who travel long distances to NASCAR events.

“We have a unique opportunity with the broadcast partners that we’re on to take advantage of the ability to watch this across the country. I think a Saturday night race is super healthy for people at home watching and, more importantly, the people that are here and an opportunity for them to get home on Sunday and reset and go back to work on Monday.”

Elliott made the comments while competing during the race weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway. His remarks continue the discussion about the future NASCAR schedule as the sanctioning body works to balance television commitments, race attendance, and the experience of fans who travel to races. His comments have added to the ongoing conversation about whether more Saturday night races could better serve NASCAR fans across the country.