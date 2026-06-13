NASCAR Cup Series: Christopher Bell Faces a Difficult Reality After Michigan Scare

Christopher Bell is set to return to NASCAR Cup Series action at Pocono Raceway just days after suffering a fractured left wrist in one of the season’s hardest crashes. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was injured during last weekend’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway but has been medically cleared to compete in Sunday’s Great American Getaway 400.

Bell remains focused on racing, but he acknowledged that his recovery is far from certain. The 31-year-old plans to evaluate his condition after each session and take his recovery one race at a time. With a busy stretch of races ahead, including road-course events that could put additional strain on his injury, Bell said he will continue to monitor how his wrist responds before making decisions about the weeks ahead.

Christopher Bell Injury Recovery Remains a Week-to-Week Process

Christopher Bell said he does not yet know how his fractured wrist will feel once he returns to full competition at Pocono.

“It’s certainly going to be hard,” Bell said. “I’m just going to go week by week and see how I feel after practice at Pocono and then after the race.”

Christopher Bell’s injury occurred during a violent crash on lap 148 at Michigan. While racing near the front of the field, Bell’s No. 20 Toyota slammed into the outside wall at nearly 200 mph.

Bell climbed from the car under his own power and was checked at the infield care center before being released. After returning to North Carolina for further evaluation, doctors diagnosed a fracture in his left wrist. Medical officials determined that surgery would not be required.

Bell later explained exactly how the injury occurred during the impact.

“I was still holding the wheel with my hands turned left. My left hand was on the bottom of the wheel, and my wrist was bent underneath it. The force of the impact into the steering wheel kind of smashed it. That’s what happened.”

Joe Gibbs Racing Adjusts Car for Christopher Bell at Pocono

Joe Gibbs Racing spent the week making changes to Bell’s race car to help him manage the injury.

The team modified the steering wheel setup on the Toyota Camry so Bell can rely more on his right hand if needed throughout the weekend. A backup driver is available if his condition worsens, although the organization expects him to compete.

Bell also said simulator testing provided encouraging signs ahead of his return.

“I’ve done a couple of simulator sessions for San Diego, and I was able to get through an hour or two and do okay,” Bell said.

Those sessions allowed Bell to test his wrist before returning to the track and gave him confidence that he could handle the demands of racing.

Pocono Raceway Will Test Christopher Bell’s Injury Recovery

The NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Pocono Raceway will be the first true test of Bell’s recovery. Practice and qualifying will give him an opportunity to measure how his wrist responds before Sunday’s race.

Bell said the extra time between Michigan and Pocono has helped, but he knows the challenge is not over.

“I’m thankful it’s another seven days away, but it’s definitely going to be a week-to-week thing,” Bell said.

Christopher Bell’s recovery from injury will remain a key storyline as NASCAR moves deeper into the summer schedule. Bell remains firmly in playoff contention and has been one of the strongest drivers in the Cup Series this season.

For now, Bell’s focus is on getting through Pocono Raceway, evaluating his condition afterward, and determining what comes next. With road-course races approaching, Christopher Bell’s recovery from injury will continue to be closely monitored in the weeks ahead.