NASCAR Cup Series Driver Shares Honest Feelings After Alex Bowman’s Difficult Choice

Chase Elliott has shared an emotional tribute to Alex Bowman after his Hendrick Motorsports teammate announced he will retire from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition at the end of the 2027 season.

The announcement marks the beginning of the final chapter in Bowman’s full-time career with Hendrick Motorsports, where he has raced for nearly a decade. Speaking before the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Elliott praised Bowman’s dedication, professionalism, and influence on the team.

Hendrick Motorsports confirmed that Bowman has signed a one-year contract extension to remain in the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet through 2027 before stepping away from full-time racing. Although retirement is approaching, Bowman and his team remain focused on winning races and ending his career on a strong note.

Chase Elliott Pays Tribute to Alex Bowman

Chase Elliott said Alex Bowman told his Hendrick Motorsports teammates about his retirement plans before the announcement became public. Elliott said the conversation gave him the chance to thank Bowman for everything he has contributed to the team.

“He was kind enough to share with us what he had going on before all of this, which was really cool. It gave me a chance to express how much I appreciate him—not just as a teammate, but as a person. He’s a good guy, a fierce competitor, and someone who’s been around this sport for a long time.”

Elliott also praised Alex Bowman’s work behind the scenes, saying he helped improve Hendrick Motorsports beyond his performances on race day.

“I feel like he races the right way. He’s put a lot of time and effort into Hendrick Motorsports as a whole, helping make all of us better and improving the team’s performance during his time here.”

Elliott noted that Bowman still has another season and a half left before retirement and believes he has plenty of opportunities to add more success to his career.

“I think that’s how he wants to finish his full-time driving career, and I hope that’s the way it happens. I think he deserves it.”

Alex Bowman Focused on Finishing His NASCAR Career Strong

Hendrick Motorsports announced on July 23 that Alex Bowman will remain with the team through the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season before retiring from full-time competition.

“I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about what’s next, and this feels like the right decision at the right time. The sport asks a lot of you, and I’ve learned it’s important to listen to your body and make the right choices for yourself.”

Alex Bowman thanked team owner Rick Hendrick, Ally, Chevrolet, and everyone at Hendrick Motorsports for supporting him throughout his career. He also stressed that his attention remains on competing for victories.

“My focus now is on making the most of my time on the racetrack and competing for wins. We still have a lot to accomplish, and I want to close my career on a high note for our team and our fans.”

The announcement ends a successful full-time run with Hendrick Motorsports that began after Bowman filled in for Dale Earnhardt Jr. before earning a permanent seat with the organization.

Hendrick Motorsports Honors Alex Bowman’s Career

Team owner Rick Hendrick praised Alex Bowman after confirming the retirement plan and thanked him for his years of service to Hendrick Motorsports.

“Alex has meant so much to our organization for a long time. He’s overcome adversity, won big races and represented our team and partners with professionalism, personality and class.”

Alex Bowman has earned eight NASCAR Cup Series victories with Hendrick Motorsports, including four wins during the 2021 season. He has also reached the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs seven times despite battling injuries that included a concussion, a broken back, and vertigo.

Bowman’s retirement will open one of the most desirable seats in NASCAR beginning in 2028. Until then, Alex Bowman remains committed to the final 53 races of his full-time NASCAR Cup Series career, while Hendrick Motorsports and teammates like Chase Elliott continue to recognize the lasting impact he has made on the organization.