How to Watch NASCAR at Indianapolis Motor Speedway: TV Coverage and Streaming

NASCAR fans have a full weekend of racing to enjoy as Brickyard Weekend takes place in Indianapolis. The action is split between the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. All three national NASCAR series will be on track with practice, qualifying, and races across three days.

Fans can watch the events on several TV channels and streaming services, making it easier to follow every session. The NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series all have important races scheduled.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch NASCAR at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, including TV coverage, streaming options, and race times for the weekend.

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The biggest event of the weekend is the Brickyard 400 presented by PPG. The NASCAR Cup Series race takes place on Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The 160-lap, 400-mile race is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET, with the green flag expected around 2:20 p.m. ET.

Live coverage of the race will be available on TNT. Streaming is available through HBO Max for subscribers. Radio coverage will be available on the IMS Radio Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Cup Series practice was held on Friday from 1 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. ET and aired on truTV. Qualifying takes place on Saturday from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET on truTV. Fans can also stream both sessions through Max or the TNT Sports app where available. Live TV streaming services such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream also carry TNT and truTV in many areas.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Returns to Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races on Saturday in the Pennzoil 250 presented by Take 5 Oil Change. The 100-lap, 250-mile event starts at 4 p.m. ET at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The race will be broadcast live on The CW. Fans can also stream it through the free CW App, CW affiliate websites, and apps. Many live TV streaming services that include The CW also provide access.

Practice took place on Friday from noon to 12:50 p.m. ET on the CW App. Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday from noon to 1 p.m. ET on The CW. Radio coverage will be available through the IMS Radio Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The combination of free broadcast television and streaming makes this one of the easiest events of the weekend for fans to watch.

How to Watch NASCAR Truck Series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series opens the weekend on Friday night at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. The TSport 200 presented by Warn Industries is a 200-lap race scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch the race live on FS1. Streaming is available through the Fox Sports app and Fox.com for authenticated subscribers. Live TV streaming services, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Fubo, also carry FS1.

Truck Series practice begins at 3 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 4:05 p.m. ET, with both sessions airing on FS1.The ARCA Menards Series LiUNA 150 begins at 5:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on FS1. Radio coverage is available on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

With races, qualifying, and practice spread across TNT, truTV, The CW, and FS1, fans have several ways to follow every moment of Brickyard Weekend. Checking local listings or the official NASCAR app before each event is recommended, as schedules can change.