NASCAR Cup Series: Denny Hamlin Makes Brutal Atlanta Claim After Rain-Delayed Race

Denny Hamlin has questioned the current tire package used at EchoPark Speedway after the rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta. Speaking on the latest episode of his Actions Detrimental podcast, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver said the current tire compound does not wear enough to create meaningful race strategy. His comments came one day after the Quaker State 400, where Ryan Blaney dominated from the pole to earn his second win of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The discussion has again put the spotlight on tire wear at the 1.54-mile Atlanta track. NASCAR and Goodyear have made several tire changes there over the years to balance safety, durability, and competitive racing as the track surface has continued to age.

Denny Hamlin Calls for Atlanta Tire Changes

Denny Hamlin believes the current Atlanta tire is too hard and no longer creates enough tire wear during a race.

“I’m confident you could run an entire race on one set of tires. The tire at that racetrack is so hard that it barely wears out. I don’t think there would be a huge loss in speed if you ran the whole race without changing tires,” Hamlin said.

He explained that NASCAR and Goodyear introduced the harder tire after the Next Gen car debuted because teams experienced repeated tire failures at Atlanta.

“That tire was originally built for the old Atlanta surface, which had black pavement and a lot of grip. If you remember, we were blowing out tires when the Next Gen car first came out. NASCAR responded by putting us on a much harder tire to stop that.”

Hamlin said the track surface has now aged enough for another change.

“Could they redesign the tire now? More than likely. If you liked what you saw at the end of the race, and you want those conditions without relying on nighttime or cooler temperatures, then you need to add grip back into the tire. It’s time. The track has aged enough that they need to put some grip back into the tire.”

NASCAR Cup Series Atlanta Race Ended After Rain Delay

Hamlin made the comments after a long and eventful NASCAR Cup Series race at EchoPark Speedway. Lightning and heavy rain forced officials to stop the Quaker State 400 for several hours before racing resumed in the early hours of July 14.

Ryan Blaney started from the pole and controlled the event. He led a race-high 171 of the 263 laps, won both stages, and held on through an overtime restart to claim his second victory of the season.

Christopher Bell finished second, while Carson Hocevar took third. Hamlin crossed the finish line in 12th after starting inside the top 15 and remained the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season points leader.

The race included multiple caution flags. A late multi-car crash involving Kyle Larson forced overtime, while several drivers reported flat tires and vibrations after making contact with the outside wall.

NASCAR Cup Series Tire Debate Continues at EchoPark Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series tire discussion is expected to continue after Hamlin’s latest comments. EchoPark Speedway has long been one of Goodyear’s biggest challenges because its high banking and fast speeds place heavy loads on the tires throughout a race.

Over the years, NASCAR and Goodyear have adjusted tire compounds to improve durability while maintaining competitive racing. Hamlin believes the current tire no longer wears enough to affect strategy and wants more grip added to the compound.

His comments have renewed discussion about whether increased tire wear could create more passing opportunities and different pit strategies during NASCAR Cup Series races at Atlanta.

Neither NASCAR nor Goodyear has publicly responded to Hamlin’s remarks. However, the debate has gained attention across the garage area and among fans as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to its next race.