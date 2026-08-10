NASCAR Cup Series: Denny Hamlin’s Brake Nightmare Nearly Ruined Iowa Corn 350

Denny Hamlin entered the NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway facing a major problem before the race even began. Brake trouble had already hit his No. 11 Progressive Toyota during Saturday practice, and the issue returned almost as soon as the race started Sunday.

Hamlin also had to start from the rear after his team made an unapproved adjustment to the cooling unit. By Lap 3, Hamlin reported that his brakes were gone again. Instead of fighting for the win, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver changed his goal to simply surviving the NASCAR Cup Series race. He eventually completed nearly 350 laps and finished fifth, turning a race he feared was lost into another strong NASCAR points result.

Denny Hamlin Faced Brake Problems in NASCAR Cup Series Race

Hamlin’s brake problems began during Saturday practice at the 0.875-mile Iowa Speedway. His brake pedal repeatedly went to the floor after only a few laps, raising concerns about the car’s performance in the NASCAR Cup Series race.

The issue also affected Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Chase Briscoe and Riley Herbst.

“Certainly can’t race like it currently is, for sure. You can’t get into the corners deep and you can’t race. Obviously you gotta have both pedals at short tracks for sure.”

The situation became worse before the Iowa Corn 350 when Hamlin’s team made an unapproved adjustment to the cooling unit. NASCAR sent the No. 11 car to the rear, forcing the NASCAR Cup Series championship leader to start from the back.

The brake issue returned almost immediately, with Hamlin reporting over the radio by Lap 3 that his brakes were gone again.

Denny Hamlin Changed His Goal During the NASCAR Cup Series Race

With limited stopping power, Hamlin abandoned his original expectations for the NASCAR Cup Series race.

“This is the worst mindset I’ve had going into a race, I can remember. I never felt beat before I started, ever, and I knew I was done.”

Hamlin said his goal changed to finishing inside the top 25 if he could avoid trouble.

The team continued working on the car and adjusted it to help Hamlin manage the lack of braking power.

“The team just kept working on the car to adapt it to not having stopping power, so it allowed me to manipulate the car a little bit differently. It wasn’t the fastest thing, but it was something I could at least drive and work with.”

He described every lap as a difficult test.

“Just had to white-knuckle every lap. Obviously, not knowing where my car was going to land when I got into the corner, obviously you want to have brakes, and that was a crazy race to have to do it the whole time without it. But you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”

NASCAR Cup Series Finish Strengthens Hamlin’s Lead

Despite the brake problems, Hamlin finished fifth in the Iowa Corn 350. Ty Gibbs won, followed by Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney and Josh Berry. Chase Briscoe finished sixth, giving Joe Gibbs Racing four cars in the top six.

Hamlin’s fifth-place finish extended his NASCAR Cup Series championship lead to 103 points over Gibbs with three regular-season races remaining.

“The team did an amazing job. I would take that day 100 out of 100 times.”

The NASCAR Cup Series result keeps Hamlin firmly in control of the regular-season championship heading into the next race at Richmond.