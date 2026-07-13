NASCAR Cup Series Driver Blames Costly Final-Lap Moment for Atlanta Heartbreak

Carson Hocevar came close to winning his first NASCAR Cup Series race at EchoPark Speedway on Sunday, but Ryan Blaney edged him out in a thrilling finish at the Quaker State 400. The NASCAR Atlanta race ended with three cars battling side by side on the final lap, as Blaney claimed his second win of the 2026 season.

Hocevar crossed the line fourth before a post-race penalty changed the results. Bubba Wallace, who finished second on the track, received a penalty for driving below the double yellow line on the final lap, dropping him to 29th.

That promoted Christopher Bell to second and Hocevar to a career-best third-place finish. While pleased with another strong NASCAR Atlanta performance, Hocevar admitted the late penalty made him realize how close he had come to earning his first Cup Series victory.

Carson Hocevar Explains What Happened in the NASCAR Atlanta Finish

The final lap of the NASCAR Atlanta race featured one of the closest finishes of the season. Hocevar drove the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet through the middle lane while Blaney stayed high in the No. 12 Team Penske Ford. Wallace charged on the inside in the No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota as all three drivers raced toward the checkered flag.

After the race, Hocevar explained how the overtime restart unfolded and why he believed his chance disappeared before the finish.

“I just got too far out. I needed them to stay two- or three-wide, but Blaney got clear. I think Bubba was pushing him. I could block the second car, but the run on the first car was too big to block.”

He said the field spread out as it entered the final corners, making it difficult to find drafting help.

“I got back to the outside and we ended up three-wide. At that point, you’re just trying to figure out where you’re going to end up based on who’s pushing. I looked behind me and it was all Toyotas. I knew they weren’t going to push me.”

Bubba Wallace’s Penalty Shifted Carson Hocevar’s View of the Race

During his media session, Hocevar learned that Wallace had been penalized for passing below the double yellow line. The penalty promoted Hocevar into third place and made him think differently about the closing moments.

“Wait, did Bubba finish ahead of me?… Oh, I’m third?” Hocevar said. “I think the 23 went below the white line. That probably cost me the race. If I’d gotten to the bottom there, I might have had a chance to win. That’s frustrating.”

Even with that reaction, Hocevar did not believe he threw away the victory.

“I looked in my mirror and it was all Toyotas,” he said. “I don’t know where the other Chevrolets were, but I was out there by myself.”

He added that the race came down to which drivers received drafting help in the closing laps.

“Everyone had the opportunity to decide who they were going to push. At that point, other drivers are basically choosing who’s going to win the race, and it wasn’t going to be me. So I don’t feel like I let one slip away. That’s just how it played out.”

Carson Hocevar’s NASCAR Atlanta Comeback Ends With Career-Best Finish

The strong result capped an impressive comeback in the NASCAR race at Atlanta. Hocevar had gone two laps down earlier but fought back during a long green-flag run in the final stage. He steadily passed cars and returned to the front before joining the battle for the win.

“I don’t know. I seem to do it every time here. I just hang out, start passing cars one at a time, get to the front, and laugh about it. My guys even started playing music on the radio. It was just a really fun night.”

Although Hocevar left without his first NASCAR Cup Series victory, his career-best third-place finish continued his strong 2026 season. His drive from two laps down to the front showed the Spire Motorsports team’s speed and kept him among the leading contenders in the NASCAR Cup Series.