NASCAR Cup Series: Bubba Wallace Hit With Heartbreaking Decision After Atlanta Drama

Bubba Wallace left EchoPark Speedway frustrated after a NASCAR penalty changed what looked like one of his best finishes of the season. Wallace crossed the line near the front after a dramatic three-wide battle on the final lap of the NASCAR Cup Series race in Atlanta.

However, NASCAR reviewed the finish and ruled that the 23XI Racing driver went below the yellow line, gaining an advantage. The decision dropped Wallace from second place to 29th in the official results, taking away a strong points day.

Ryan Blaney was confirmed as the race winner after the overtime finish. Wallace disagreed with the ruling and explained why he believed the penalty should not have been applied after the race.

Bubba Wallace Questions NASCAR Penalty after Atlanta Finish

The NASCAR penalty became one of the biggest talking points after the race. Wallace explained that he went below the yellow line only because his car became loose while battling for position.

“I turned left and got super loose. So, to keep it straight, I ended up there. You can go back and look at the SMP. I was all over the brakes just to try and give the spot back.”

Wallace also argued that he did not gain a position by going below the line.

“It says ‘Don’t go below the yellow line and gain your position,’ which I didn’t, I was still 3rd. I got a shove from the No. 54 to go to 2nd. Technically, no positions were gained in doing that.”

Despite his explanation, NASCAR enforced the rule, moving Wallace to the last car on the lead lap in the final classification.

NASCAR Penalty Overshadows Bubba Wallace’s Strong Race

Before the NASCAR penalty, Wallace had put together one of his strongest performances of the season. He remained among the front runners throughout the race and stayed in contention despite several cautions and a lengthy weather delay.

Wallace also recovered after an earlier incident involving Ty Gibbs, which spun his Toyota during the race. Even with that setback, he fought back into the lead pack before the final overtime restart.

The last lap featured Carson Hocevar, Ryan Blaney, and Wallace battling three-wide for the victory. Blaney received a push from Christopher Bell to win the race, while Wallace crossed the line in second before NASCAR reviewed the finish. After the penalty, Shane van Gisbergen moved up one position, and Wallace was officially scored 29th.

Bubba Wallace also Reacts to Ty Gibbs’ Incident

The NASCAR penalty was not the only issue Wallace discussed after the race. He also addressed his on-track contact with Ty Gibbs, which led to a post-race conversation between the two Toyota drivers.

“Really good day. Got spun there by the No. 54 and rebounded. That’s another race for Bubba Wallace and Company.”

Wallace said Gibbs had a chance to avoid the contact but did not.

“We’ll be fine. He had an opportunity to give there a lot. He didn’t do that.”

According to Wallace, Gibbs defended his move by saying, “Don’t block.”

Wallace disagreed with that explanation.

“When you hit me square in the bumper. You just ran right into me. The block was clean.”

He ended his comments by adding, “Yeah, that’s Toyota teammates, we don’t race very well together.”

Although Wallace showed speed throughout the event, the NASCAR penalty altered the final outcome, turning what appeared to be a runner-up finish into a disappointing result.