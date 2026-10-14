NASCAR Cup Series Driver Calls Out Stage Lengths Over Missed Tire Strategy Opportunities

Denny Hamlin has questioned whether NASCAR’s current stage lengths allow drivers to make the most of Goodyear tires, especially at intermediate tracks.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver believes stage breaks often come before tire wear forces teams to make tough pit-stop decisions.

Speaking on his Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin argued that longer stretches of green-flag racing would give tire management a greater role in race results.

NASCAR introduced stage racing to create more competition and award points at different points during each event.

However, Hamlin believes the format limits tire wear’s impact at tracks where drivers face bigger challenges over longer runs. His comments add to the debate over whether NASCAR should change stage lengths to create more varied pit strategies.

Denny Hamlin Questions NASCAR Stage Lengths

Hamlin believes NASCAR is not making full use of the tires Goodyear provides because stage breaks interrupt long runs before tire wear becomes a major factor.

“We’re not taking advantage of the great tire that Goodyear has provided to us because the stages are stopping that from happening and allowing us to pit right in the middle of them,” Hamlin said.

According to Hamlin, drivers at many intermediate tracks often complete a stage without pushing their tires beyond roughly 40 laps. This makes it easier for teams to predict when they need to pit and reduces the pressure to manage tire wear over longer distances.

Hamlin believes longer stages or longer green-flag runs would force teams to make tougher choices. Drivers would need to balance speed against tire life, while crew chiefs would have to decide whether to pit early or stay on track.

His comments focus on changing stage lengths rather than calling for NASCAR to remove the format entirely.

NASCAR Tire Strategy Faces Challenges at Intermediate Tracks

NASCAR stage racing divides most Cup Series events into three segments. Drivers earn points after the first two stages, while caution periods often let teams pit and adjust their cars before racing resumes.

The format creates more chances for teams to gain track position and gives fans additional points battles during races. However, stage breaks also limit the time drivers have to manage tire wear during uninterrupted green-flag runs.

Intermediate tracks such as Charlotte, Kansas, Las Vegas, and Texas often emphasize tire management. Goodyear tires wear as drivers complete laps, forcing teams to balance speed with the need to maintain grip.

When a stage ends before tires lose much of their performance, teams have less reason to risk their pit strategy. Many choose to pit under caution rather than test how far they can stretch a tire run.

Hamlin argues that longer green-flag runs would give tire wear more influence on race results. Teams that manage their tires well could gain an advantage over rivals who use their tires too aggressively early in a run.

Could NASCAR Revise Stage Racing to Improve Competition?

Hamlin’s comments highlight a long-running debate about NASCAR stage racing. Supporters say stage breaks create more competition, offer extra chances to gain positions, and make stage points matter in the championship battle.

Critics argue that scheduled cautions interrupt the natural flow of races and reduce the impact of long-run speed and tire management. Some fans have also called for NASCAR to award stage points without a caution, letting drivers keep racing under green.

Another option would be to test longer stages at selected intermediate tracks. Such a change could give NASCAR a clearer picture of how longer runs affect tire wear, pit stops, and competition.

NASCAR has changed stage lengths and race formats in the past, but Hamlin’s comments do not confirm any planned changes. The series has not yet announced a specific adjustment in response to his concerns.

For Hamlin, the main issue is ensuring Goodyear tires play a bigger role in race outcomes. Longer green-flag runs could give teams more choices and reward drivers who manage tire wear effectively. Whether NASCAR changes its stage format remains to be seen.