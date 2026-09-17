NASCAR Cup Series Driver Cleared for Bristol After Scary Gateway Crash

NASCAR Cup Series driver Zane Smith will return to action at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, just four days after a violent crash at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The Front Row Motorsports driver was cleared to compete in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race after a brake failure sent his Ford hard into the outside wall at Gateway.

The crash ended Stage 2 of the Enjoy Illinois 300 and raised concerns when the driver did not immediately respond clearly to his spotter over the radio. NASCAR officials quickly froze the field after the impact.

The driver was checked at the track and later evaluated again after returning to North Carolina. Front Row Motorsports then confirmed he was cleared to race at Bristol. The medical update came after a crash that had left fans, fellow competitors, and the broadcast team waiting for confirmation that he was okay.

NASCAR Brake Failure Ends Gateway Race

The NASCAR brake failure happened with 10 laps remaining in Stage 2. The driver’s right-front brake rotor exploded as he entered Turn 1. Without normal braking, the Ford spun and moved up the banking before the left side of the car slammed into the outside wall.

NASCAR’s official account of the incident was brief: “This incident involving @ZaneSmith ends Stage 2. @KyleLarsonRacin is credited with the stage win.”

Kyle Larson collected the stage win while Smith’s race ended after the heavy impact.

The radio communication after the crash made the situation more concerning. Smith’s spotter tried to get a response from him, but there was a long pause before Smith made a brief transmission.

Reporter Colin Dunlap described the moment as it unfolded: “This is incredibly scary – brake failure for Zane Smith. Really scary when spotter tries to summon him on radio and he doesn’t answer … then just mumbles.”

The window net eventually came down, showing that Smith was conscious. He still needed assistance as he worked to get out of the damaged car.

NASCAR Brake Problems Continue at Gateway

Smith’s NASCAR brake failure was not an isolated problem at Gateway. Several drivers experienced brake issues during the 1.25-mile oval race, highlighting the demands on the braking system.

Smith’s failure produced the hardest impact of the race. The crash also ended his Gateway event before he could complete the full distance.

Initial reports after the race indicated that Smith had suffered a lower-leg injury. However, Front Row Motorsports later provided a clearer update after he underwent additional evaluation in North Carolina.

Danielle Trotta reported the team’s update, saying: “Got word from Front Row that Zane Smith is ok after that tough hit at Gateway. The team says Zane was checked after the accident and again in NC and is going to compete Saturday in Bristol.”

Trotta added: “Great news! So glad Zane is ok.”

Those two medical evaluations cleared Smith to return to the NASCAR Cup Series field at Bristol.

NASCAR Cup Series Driver Returns at Bristol

Smith’s return comes during the Chase, with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race serving as the third race of the playoff run. Bristol presents a different challenge from Gateway, with its steep banking, close racing and repeated physical loads over 500 laps.

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway and will air on USA Network.

Smith has recorded two top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes during the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. He has also led 77 laps and has five DNFs, including the Gateway race.

His 2026 season has included a fourth-place finish at Naval Base Coronado and a fifth-place result at Talladega. He also finished ninth at Nashville.

The Gateway crash therefore adds another difficult moment to a season that has included several strong runs.

The NASCAR brake failure remains an important part of the Gateway story, particularly because several cars experienced brake problems during the event. For Smith, the immediate concern was whether he would be healthy enough to race again.

Front Row Motorsports’ update answered that question. Smith was checked at the track, evaluated again in North Carolina and cleared to compete.

The driver will now return to the No. 38 Ford at Bristol, where the focus shifts from the frightening Gateway crash to the next 500-lap NASCAR Cup Series race.