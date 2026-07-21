NASCAR Cup Series Driver Reveals Painful Denny Hamlin Battle That Nearly Changed North Wilkesboro Win

Joey Logano finally returned to Victory Lane with a dominant NASCAR Cup Series win at North Wilkesboro Speedway, but the race was much tougher than the final result suggested. The Team Penske driver led 323 of the 450 laps in the Window World 450 on July 19 to end his longest winless streak since May 2025.

While Logano controlled most of the race, Denny Hamlin remained his biggest threat during the closing stages. Speaking on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s Behind the Wheel with Joey Logano, the three-time Cup Series champion explained how the battle became a strategic fight rather than a simple race for speed.

Joey Logano said every decision mattered as he worked to stay ahead of Hamlin and secure an important NASCAR Cup Series victory.

Joey Logano Explains Denny Hamlin Battle at North Wilkesboro

Joey Logano said he always expected Denny Hamlin to be the strongest challenger even when he enjoyed a comfortable lead during the early part of the race.

“I knew we had a solid car the whole race. I didn’t have to race the No. 11 that much early on, but Coleman did a great job of keeping me updated on who was fast. It seemed like the No. 11 was going to be the car closest to us,” Logano said.

He explained that Hamlin lost valuable time because he became stuck behind slower traffic instead of lacking speed.

“The run before, he fell about four seconds behind us, but that was only because he didn’t have the track position to start the run. He had to get by the No. 77, who fired off really well and was probably the fastest car for the first five to eight laps. By the time he finally cleared him, he’d used up his tires and was four seconds back. He kind of maintained that gap, and I felt like we were in a pretty good spot.”

Joey Logano Says Track Position Beat Denny Hamlin

The final restart brought Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin together on the front row, setting up the decisive battle for the win.

“Then we restarted on the front row together for the final run, and it became a heads-up battle. I felt like whoever got the lead was going to win the race. We got a good start, cleared him, and then it turned into a bit of a cat-and-mouse game,” Logano said.

He explained that both drivers carefully managed their pace while trying to force the other into making a mistake.

“He was trying to make me push harder, and I was managing my pace. Eventually, I was able to build about a one-and-a-half-second lead, and it stayed there.”

The green-flag pit cycle also failed to separate the two front-runners.

“Then we had the green-flag pit cycle. He short-pitted us by a lap, but we came out right in front of him. After that, it was more of the same—we were playing that cat-and-mouse game again, and I was able to pull away enough to feel comfortable.”

Joey Logano Ends Long Winless Streak With NASCAR Cup Series Victory

Joey Logano said traffic briefly made the race more difficult when he caught one of Hamlin’s teammates late in the event.

“Then I caught his teammate, which wasn’t ideal. I had to move all over the track trying to get by him, but once I finally cleared him, I was able to stretch the gap again. Over the long run, our car was definitely a little better than the No. 11, and having clean air helped too.”

The NASCAR Cup Series victory ended Logano’s winless streak that dated back to May 2025 and gave the No. 22 Team Penske squad valuable playoff points. After an inconsistent start to the 2026 season, the result provided a major boost as the team heads into the second half of the year.

Denny Hamlin finished second after repeatedly reducing the gap in the closing laps. However, Joey Logano maintained track position, managed his tires, and handled traffic well enough to secure an important win at North Wilkesboro Speedway.