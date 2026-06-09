Three Straight DNFs and Growing Doubts: Is NASCAR’s Hottest Prospect in Trouble?

Connor Zilisch’s NASCAR Cup Series season has faced difficulties recently, but NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin advises that the young driver should be shown patience rather than be criticized. The Trackhouse Racing rookie entered the 2026 season with high expectations after impressive performances in the Xfinity Series. However, recent weeks have shown how difficult the jump to NASCAR’s top level can be.

A series of crashes and mechanical problems has left Zilisch searching for results, while questions continue to grow around one of the sport’s most talked-about young talents. Despite the setbacks, Martin pointed to NASCAR history as proof that early struggles do not determine a driver’s future. His comments came after Zilisch suffered three straight DNFs, including another disappointing day at Michigan International Speedway.

Connor Zilisch Endures Difficult NASCAR Cup Series Stretch

The NASCAR Cup Series has presented major challenges for Connor Zilisch in recent races. Driving the No. 88 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing, the rookie has been unable to build momentum after a promising start to the year.

At Nashville, Zilisch’s race ended when a right-front brake rotor failed on lap 72, sending him into the wall. The following week at Charlotte, he was involved in a multi-car crash involving Austin Cindric.

The problems continued at Michigan during the FireKeepers Casino 400. Zilisch spun twice within the opening nine laps. The second incident sent his car into the inside wall, ending his race early. The result marked his third consecutive DNF and another last-place finish.

The recent run of bad luck has overshadowed stronger performances earlier in the season, including a top-five finish at Dover and a solid showing at Watkins Glen.

Mark Martin Defends Connor Zilisch Amid NASCAR Cup Series Criticism

As criticism of the rookie increased, Mark Martin stepped forward to offer support and perspective.

“Man, the NASCAR Cup series can humble anyone, no matter how good you are. It’s such a huge step from any other form of racing.”

The NASCAR Hall of Famer also compared Zilisch’s situation to that of Jeff Gordon, one of the most successful drivers in the sport’s history.

“Jeff Gordon knocked off something like 21 front or rear clips his first year. He learned, and so will Connor.”

Martin’s comments carry significant weight. Gordon’s rookie NASCAR Cup Series season in 1993 featured numerous crashes and difficult moments before he went on to become a four-time champion. Martin noted that learning through mistakes has always been part of the path for young drivers entering the series.

NASCAR Cup Series Learning Curve Remains Steep for Rookies

Connor Zilisch’s experience underscores the difficulties newcomers encounter in today’s NASCAR Cup Series. The Next Gen car requires drivers to quickly master aerodynamics, tire management, race strategy, and track position while competing against experienced veterans.

Trackhouse Racing has continued to support its young driver despite the disappointing results. The team continues to prioritize long-term growth and consistent progress over quick wins.

Zilisch has also maintained a calm approach. In post-race interviews, he has accepted responsibility for mistakes and emphasized his commitment to learning.

While recent results have been frustrating, Martin’s defense serves as a reminder that many NASCAR stars faced similar struggles early in their careers. With more races ahead and strong backing from Trackhouse Racing, Zilisch still has time to turn his NASCAR Cup Series season around and show why he was considered one of the sport’s brightest prospects.