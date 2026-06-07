NASCAR Cup Series Nightmare Deepens for Connor Zilisch After Another Painful Setback

Connor Zilisch’s difficult NASCAR Cup Series season took another setback Sunday after an early crash ended his day at Michigan International Speedway. The 19-year-old Trackhouse Racing driver was eliminated within the first 10 laps of the FireKeepers Casino 400, extending a frustrating run of results in his rookie campaign.

Driving the No. 88 Chevrolet, Zilisch suffered two separate spins before race-ending damage forced him out of the event. The result marked his third straight last-place finish and another DNF in a season filled with challenges.

Entering the year, Zilisch was viewed as one of NASCAR’s top young prospects after a dominant Xfinity Series season in 2025. However, the NASCAR Cup Series rookie has faced a difficult adjustment against the sport’s top competition, and Michigan added another setback to an already challenging season.

NASCAR Cup Series Race Ends Early for Connor Zilisch After Michigan Crash

The first incident happened on Lap 2 while Zilisch was racing in the middle of the field. As he entered Turns 3 and 4, he lost control and spun through the grass in the tri-oval area.

Although the No. 88 Chevrolet suffered damage to the left-rear section, Trackhouse Racing repaired the car under caution and sent Zilisch back onto the track.

Any chance of a recovery disappeared on the next restart.

On Lap 9, Zilisch skidded out of control as he exited Turn 2. His Chevrolet spun across the racing surface and hit the inside wall nose-first, causing race-ending damage.

The rookie immediately understood the situation over the team radio.

“We’re done. Gosh, man! Oh my God.”

The crash left him with a 40th-place finish and another DNF in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

NASCAR Cup Series Rookie Faces Tough Stretch

After leaving the infield care center, Zilisch talked about his frustration regarding his recent results.

“It’s just frustration. It’s been a tough few weeks for us and a tough season for us, but we’ll keep our heads down and keep digging.”

When asked if his lack of experience at Michigan International Speedway contributed to the incidents, he rejected that explanation.

“I don’t think it played a part. It was just two mistakes that ended our day.”

The Michigan result continued a difficult trend. Through 15 races, Zilisch sits 34th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with 147 points.

His recent finishes include 39th at Charlotte, 38th at Nashville after a brake failure sent him into the wall, and 40th at Michigan. Across those three races, he has recorded three consecutive DNFs.

NASCAR Cup Series Expectations Remain High Despite Struggles

The rough start contrasts sharply with Zilisch’s success before reaching the NASCAR Cup Series. During the 2025 Xfinity Series season with JR Motorsports, he won 10 races, earned 20 top-five finishes, collected 23 top-10s, and secured eight pole positions while finishing second in the championship standings.

He also showed promise in limited Cup starts, including an 11th-place finish at Atlanta. Those performances created high expectations when Trackhouse Racing selected him to drive the renumbered No. 88 Chevrolet full-time in 2026.

The transition has proven more difficult than many expected. The demands of the Next Gen car, the depth of competition in the NASCAR Cup Series, mechanical problems, and on-track incidents have all contributed to his struggles.

Despite the setbacks, Trackhouse Racing has continued to support its young driver. Team owner Justin Marks and the organization have repeatedly stressed patience as Zilisch gains experience at NASCAR’s highest level.

For now, the focus remains on improvement. Michigan became another disappointing result in a difficult rookie season, but Zilisch made it clear he plans to keep working through the challenges and continue searching for better results in the NASCAR Cup Series.