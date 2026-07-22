‘I Miss My Crew Chief’: Brexton Busch Opens Up After Emotional First Win Since Dad Kyle Busch’s Death

Brexton Busch has spent the past two months letting his racing do most of the talking.

After earning his first victory since the death of his father, NASCAR star Kyle Busch, the 11-year-old finally put his emotions into words.

Following his Micro A-Main victory at Port City Raceway, Brexton shared a heartfelt message on social media, admitting the last two months have been some of the toughest of his life while dedicating the win to the person he misses most.

“My first win since my dad passed,” Brexton wrote. “I don’t like to talk about it much, but the last two months have been really tough.”

Brexton Busch reflects on life without Kyle Busch

Brexton has continued racing across the country since losing his father on May 21, often honoring Kyle through helmet designs, tribute decals and emotional social media posts.

This time, however, he offered one of his most personal reflections yet.

“I’m missing my crew chief, my driver coach, my dad, the guy who I looked up to more than anyone,” he wrote.

The victory came after Brexton charged through the field from the 14th starting position to capture his first Micro A-Main win at Port City Raceway.

‘We love and miss you so much, Dad’

While celebrating the win, Brexton said he believes Kyle would have appreciated not only the result, but the way he earned it.

“I know he would be proud the way I ran the top (much better than him lol) to win my first Micro A-Main at Port City,” he wrote.

He ended the tribute with a message that resonated throughout the NASCAR community.

“We love and miss you so much dad.”

The post quickly drew an outpouring of support from fans, many of whom congratulated Brexton on the victory while praising his strength and determination during an incredibly difficult chapter for the Busch family.

Although Brexton has continued racing almost every week since Kyle’s passing, his latest message offered a rare glimpse into the grief he has largely kept private, making the victory about far more than another checkered flag.