NASCAR Cup Series Driver Suddenly Misses Daytona Race After Health Setback, Harrison Burton Gets 23XI Call

Riley Herbst will not compete in Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway after waking up with lingering effects from last weekend’s crash at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. 23XI Racing confirmed the change Saturday afternoon, just hours before the NASCAR Cup Series race. Riley Herbst had qualified fifth on Friday and was set to start near the front of the 160-lap, 400-mile event. Instead, Harrison Burton will drive the No. 35 Toyota for 23XI Racing.

The Daytona race is scheduled to begin at 7:47 p.m. ET on NBC. The team did not give details about Riley Herbst’s health issue. Harrison Burton was already at Daytona after competing in Friday night’s Winn-Dixie 250, making him available for the late call.

NASCAR Cup Series: Riley Herbst Ruled Out After New Hampshire Crash

Riley Herbst’s absence comes after a hard crash in last Sunday’s Dollar Tree 301 at Loudon, New Hampshire. Riley Herbst was racing Michael McDowell through Turns 3 and 4 when contact sent the No. 35 Toyota into the outside wall.

The car stopped in a dangerous position on the track. Connor Zilisch, whose view was partly blocked, then hit the stationary Toyota before crashing into the wall himself. Both drivers finished with DNFs, while Riley Herbst was classified 34th.

23XI Racing said Riley Herbst woke up with lingering effects from the incident and decided, with the team, that stepping out of the car was the best choice.

Harrison Burton Takes Over 23XI No. 35

Harrison Burton will make his first start in 23XI Racing’s No. 35 Toyota during the Daytona race. The 25-year-old serves as Legacy Motor Club’s reserve driver in the NASCAR Cup Series and competes full-time in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series for Sam Hunt Racing.

“Riley Herbst to miss tonight’s race due to a health issue, sources tell @TheAthletic. With Corey Heim already entered in the race, 23XI Racing has tabbed Harrison Burton to drive the No. 35 Toyota. Burton is Legacy Motor Club’s reserve driver,” Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic reported.

23XI Racing later confirmed the report, saying: “After a strong effort in qualifying yesterday, Riley Herbst woke up with lingering effects from last weekend’s incident and, along with the team, decided it was in his best interest to step out of the car for tonight’s race at Daytona International Speedway. He will be replaced in the No. 35 Toyota … by Harrison Burton.”

Daytona Race Change Comes With Playoff Stakes

The Daytona race is the regular-season finale, making Saturday’s event important as NASCAR prepares to set its playoff field. Riley Herbst had three top-10 finishes and no wins in 26 starts this season. He sits 26th in the driver standings.

Riley Herbst finished eighth in February’s Daytona 500 and helped push teammate Tyler Reddick to victory. His fifth-place qualifying effort on Friday had placed him in position for another strong Daytona race.

Corey Heim was already entered in the 41-car field, which led 23XI Racing to bring in Harrison Burton rather than move Heim into the No. 35. Heim is scheduled to replace Riley Herbst as the No. 35 full-time in 2027.

For now, Harrison Burton’s Daytona assignment is for Saturday night. Whether he makes another start will depend on Riley Herbst’s status after the race.