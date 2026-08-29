NASCAR Cup Series Driver Face Pre-Race Penalties Before Daytona International Speedway Showdown

The NASCAR Cup Series regular season ends Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway, but Brad Keselowski already faces a major setback. Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford failed NASCAR Cup Series pre-race inspection twice before the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

The car passed on its third attempt, but NASCAR removed the team’s pit selection and ejected car chief Jonathan Ellis. The penalty comes at a difficult time for Keselowski, who starts 21st and sits 66 points below the NASCAR playoffs cutline.

Daytona International Speedway will also host the final regular-season race under a new superspeedway package. With the playoff field still unsettled, the NASCAR Cup Series finale carries major stakes for several drivers.

Brad Keselowski Hit With NASCAR Penalty at Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR reporter Claire B. Lang confirmed that Keselowski failed inspection twice. She wrote: “NASCAR Cup Series pre-race inspection is complete at Daytona International Speedway. The No. 6 @keselowski failed inspection twice and will lose pit selection for this event and car chief Jonathan Ellis was ejected.”

The No. 6 Ford passed on its third attempt, avoiding a harsher penalty that could have forced Keselowski to start at the rear or serve a pass-through. NASCAR still took away the team’s pit selection and ejected Ellis for the weekend.

NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Pressure Brad Keselowski

Keselowski qualified 21st for the Coke Zero Sugar 400, the 26th and final regular-season race. The event covers 160 laps and 400 miles at Daytona International Speedway.

Keselowski enters the race 66 points below the NASCAR playoffs cutline. Under the 2026 format, the top 16 drivers after the race advance to the 10-race Chase. A race win does not guarantee a playoff place in the regular-season finale.

“My car needs like a miracle,” Keselowski said.

Ryan Preece, Keselowski’s RFK Racing teammate, qualified fourth and sits 31 points below the cutline. Bubba Wallace, Austin Cindric and Shane van Gisbergen are also fighting for the final three NASCAR playoffs positions.

Daytona International Speedway Brings New NASCAR Package

The NASCAR Cup Series will use a new Daytona International Speedway superspeedway package. NASCAR reduced the rear spoiler from seven inches to four inches and lowered horsepower from 510 to 465.

The changes reduce drag and downforce. Teams also had no practice session before qualifying, leaving them with limited data before the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Ross Chastain won the pole at 184.396 mph for Trackhouse Racing, while Chris Buescher qualified second. Wallace holds a 75-point cushion above the cutline.

The green flag is scheduled for about 7:47 p.m. ET, with NBC carrying the race. Thunderstorms are possible in Daytona Beach during the afternoon and evening.

For Keselowski, Daytona International Speedway presents a difficult NASCAR Cup Series finale after the inspection penalty, a 21st-place start and the loss of his car chief.