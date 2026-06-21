NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Face Pre-Race Penalties Before Naval Base Coronado Showdown

Tyler Reddick’s NASCAR Cup Series campaign suffered a setback before Sunday’s historic race at Naval Base Coronado after NASCAR penalized the championship leader for unapproved adjustments to his car. The penalty forces Reddick to start from the rear of the field for the inaugural Anduril 250 despite entering the weekend atop the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

Christopher Bell and Erik Jones also received the same penalty following repairs to splitter damage sustained during qualifying. The NASCAR Cup Series event marks the first race on an active U.S. military base, making it one of the most unique races on the 2026 schedule.

With track position expected to play a major role on the challenging street circuit, the penalty creates an early obstacle for several contenders before the green flag drops.

NASCAR Cup Series Penalty Sends Tyler Reddick to the Rear

NASCAR confirmed that Tyler Reddick will start from the rear of the field after his team made unapproved adjustments following splitter damage sustained during qualifying. Reddick spun in Turn 2 during Saturday’s qualifying session, leading the team to repair the damaged component before race day.

NASCAR reporter Dustin Long shared the news on social media, writing, “#NASCAR … Points leader Tyler Reddick will start at the rear in today’s race at Naval Base Coronado due to unapproved adjustments. Team had splitter damage.”

The splitter is a key aerodynamic part located at the front of the car. It helps create downforce and improves stability, especially on technical road and street courses. NASCAR rules require teams to follow strict guidelines when repairing damaged parts. Any work outside approved specifications results in a starting-position penalty.

For Reddick, the setback comes during one of the strongest seasons of his NASCAR Cup Series career. The 23XI Racing driver entered the race with 704 points and five victories through 16 races.

Christopher Bell and Erik Jones Receive NASCAR Cup Series Penalties

Reddick was not the only driver affected by NASCAR’s ruling. Christopher Bell and Erik Jones also moved to the rear of the field because of unapproved adjustments related to splitter repairs.

Long later reported, “#NASCAR … Also to the rear today (along with 45) is the 20 of Christopher Bell and the 43 of Erik Jones for unapproved adjustments. Both had splitter damage.”

Bell drives the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, while Jones pilots the No. 43 Chevrolet for Legacy Motor Club. Both teams reportedly repaired damage sustained during qualifying incidents.

The NASCAR Cup Series penalty creates additional challenges for all three drivers. Passing opportunities could be limited on the narrow 3.4-mile street circuit, making track position more important than usual.

NASCAR Cup Series Makes History at Naval Base Coronado

The Anduril 250 represents a landmark event for the NASCAR Cup Series. The race takes place on the 3.4-mile Qualcomm Circuit at Naval Base Coronado, marking the first time NASCAR’s premier series has competed on an active military base.

While Reddick, Bell, and Jones prepare to fight through traffic, Shane van Gisbergen will lead the field from pole position. The Trackhouse Racing driver secured the top starting spot with a lap of 90.809 mph and continues to show strong speed on road and street courses.

The combination of a brand-new venue, technical penalties, and a competitive field adds extra intrigue to the NASCAR Cup Series event. For Reddick, the challenge is clear. He must recover from the rear of the field and protect his championship advantage on one of the most demanding tracks of the season.

NASCAR officials have not publicly provided additional details about the specific adjustments made to the three cars beyond confirming the penalties. As the race begins, attention will remain on whether the NASCAR Cup Series points leader can overcome the setback and continue his strong championship run.