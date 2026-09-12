NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Hit by Pre-Race Penalties Before World Wide Technology Raceway Showdown

Two NASCAR Cup Series teams will start Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 with problems after failing pre-race inspection twice at World Wide Technology Raceway. Chris Buescher’s No. 17 RFK Racing Ford and Cody Ware’s No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet failed inspection twice on Saturday.

NASCAR issued the same penalties to both teams: loss of pit selection and the ejection of their car chiefs. Both cars passed on a third attempt, so Buescher and Ware remain eligible to race. The penalties add a challenge before the second race of the 2026 Chase.

Buescher enters the race 11th in the standings and needs a strong result to gain ground. Ware faces pit road restrictions as the field prepares for 240 laps at Gateway.

NASCAR Cup Series Pre-Race Penalties Hit Two Teams

Motorsport senior NASCAR editor Matt Weaver reported the inspection results after the process closed.

“Cup Series pre-inspection: The No. 17 (Buescher) failed twice and will lose pit selection for this event with car chief Joshua Sisco ejected. The No. 51 (Ware) failed twice and will lose pit selection for this event with car chief Dave Jones ejected.”

The NASCAR Cup Series penalties mean Buescher and Ware cannot choose their pit stalls after qualifying. Their car chiefs also cannot take part in race operations for the remainder of the weekend.

Both cars passed inspection on the third attempt, keeping them eligible for the World Wide Technology Raceway race.

Chris Buescher Faces Added Challenge at Gateway

The pre-race penalties carry more weight for Buescher because of his position in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. The RFK Racing driver entered the weekend 11th after finishing 20th in last week’s Southern 500 at Darlington.

Buescher sits 88 points behind leader Denny Hamlin with eight races remaining in the 10-race Chase. A strong result at World Wide Technology Raceway could help him gain ground, but losing pit selection creates another challenge.

The 1.25-mile track rewards handling and steady race strategy. Pit stall location can also affect green-flag stops because teams must manage entry, service and exit under pressure.

Buescher will now take a remaining stall after the other teams make their selections.

World Wide Technology Raceway Prepares for 240 Laps

Cody Ware will face the same NASCAR Cup Series pit selection penalty with Rick Ware Racing. The team moved to Chevrolet this season through an alliance with Richard Childress Racing.

The loss of car chief Dave Jones removes a key member of Ware’s race operation before the 240-lap, 300-mile event.

NASCAR’s inspection process uses templates and laser measurements to check technical areas of the Next Gen cars. Teams can make adjustments before trying again, but a second inspection failure brings penalties.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET Sunday on USA Network. Qualifying took place Saturday on truTV and set the starting lineup and pit selection order.

The World Wide Technology Raceway race is the fifth consecutive Cup visit to the Madison, Illinois, track. Denny Hamlin, the defending Gateway winner and current Chase leader, leads the title contenders into Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race. Christopher Bell also arrives after winning at Darlington.