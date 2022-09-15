NASCAR Cup Series Gets New Mustang in 2024

The first year of the Next Gen era is not over, but Ford Performance already has plans for the future. There will be a new Mustang Cup Series car for the 2024 season.

Ford Performance provided a brief glimpse of the new vehicle during a special event on September 15. Ford first revealed the seventh generation Mustang that will become available for consumers in the near future. The company then confirmed that there will be six new performance Mustangs heading to various motorsports series.

A new reign of racing ponies joins the herd– bringing bold styles and advanced engines to the Ford Performance family. #MustangStampede #FordMustang pic.twitter.com/KsQfvDko5V — Ford Performance (@FordPerformance) September 15, 2022

Ford Performance did not provide a significant, up-close look at the 2024 Cup Series car. However, the company played a cinematic video that showed some details. One of the biggest changes is that the front end appears to be sleeker whereas the current Gen 7 Cup Series Mustang has a more bulbous hood.

Multiple NASCAR Drivers Took Part in a Unique Event

There were multiple NASCAR Cup Series drivers on hand for the event. Austin Cindric, the reigning Daytona 500 champion, headed to the stage with FormulaDrift champion Vaughn Gittin Jr. and Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports.

“We will have a new seventh generation Mustang that will join NASCAR in the Cup Series in 2024,” Rushbrook stated during the press event. Cindric also explained how his racing career began with the Ford Mustang brand spread across multiple racing series. Now he has multiple options, whether it’s in NASCAR or another series.

Cindric will potentially have the opportunity to test out multiple versions of the new Ford Mustang in 2024. He will obviously drive the new Cup Series car as part of his “day job,” but he may have an opportunity to take on an endurance race in another version.

The Ford Mustang will also debut during the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the 761-lap endurance race around the Florida road course. Cindric has competed in this race four times, including the 2022 iteration when he and three other drivers turned in a fifth-place finish.

While Cindric headed onto the stage to discuss his love of the GT350, fellow Ford Performance driver Harrison Burton filled a different role. He joined Cindric and dozens of others behind the wheel of various Ford Mustang models while taking part in the “Stampede” through the streets of Detroit.

Burton got his hands on a Ford Mustang Mach 1 for the special event. This is a significant change from the Mustang he drives each week in the NASCAR Cup Series, but it provided a different type of thrill as he followed Gittin through Detroit.

The New Mustang Will Hit the Streets Next Year

The reveal of the new Mustang took place on September 15, but there will be a delay before consumers can take it for a spin. The new models will become available in the summer of 2023.

The Cup Series drivers will have to wait even longer. They won’t have access to the new Ford Mustang until the 2024 Clash, whether it takes place at the LA Memorial Coliseum or another venue.

For now, Cindric, Burton, and the other Ford Performance drivers will close out the 2022 season with the playoffs. They will then take on a 2023 schedule that features a return to the LA Memorial Coliseum, an All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, and the first-ever NASCAR street race in Chicago.