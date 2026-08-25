NASCAR Cup Series Veteran Calls Out Carson Hocevar After Chaotic Weekend

Denny Hamlin had strong words for Carson Hocevar after a difficult NASCAR Cup Series weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. On the latest episode of Actions Detrimental, Hamlin reviewed Hocevar’s incident with Connor Zilisch during the Dollar Tree 301 and questioned the move that left the No. 77 Chevrolet spinning.

Hamlin said Hocevar appeared to move down before clearing the two cars beside him. The veteran driver also questioned Hocevar’s decision to race Zilisch aggressively later in the event. Hocevar’s problems started before the race when he spun during the opening pace laps on the wet track. He finished 19th after completing 300 of 301 laps, while Ryan Blaney won the NASCAR race.

Denny Hamlin Questions Carson Hocevar’s NASCAR Move

NASCAR reported that Hocevar collided with Zilisch on Lap 84, sending the No. 77 spinning on the frontstretch. Joey Logano and Austin Dillon were also caught in the incident, but all four drivers continued.

Hamlin focused on Hocevar’s attempt to move across the track. “It looked like the 77 one was trying to clear himself. Evidently, he was three-wide.”

Hamlin said Hocevar was nearly clear but moved down to stop another driver from getting back to his inside before Turn 1. “The problem with that is you must make sure that you’re clear.” The comment centered on whether Hocevar had enough room before moving down.

Carson Hocevar Faces More NASCAR Questions at New Hampshire

Hamlin also questioned why Hocevar kept racing Zilisch after the incident. “I think he acknowledged he spun himself out, but then he also was jerking around with Conor during the race. Like, if you know you’re at fault, why are you screwing with the guy that you turned your nose across?”

The discussion then turned to NASCAR spotters and driver communication. Hamlin asked whether spotters tell drivers when they make mistakes. He said a clear answer from the spotter could help a driver avoid repeating a mistake.

“Well, then why isn’t someone on the team saying, does anyone do that?. Does any spotter actually tell you you’re wrong when you’re wrong?”

Hamlin said he would trust his own spotter in the same situation. “I mean, I felt like if I asked my spotter, ‘Was I clear there?’ If he would have said no, I trust him. I don’t know.”

Denny Hamlin Jokes About Carson Hocevar’s New Hampshire NASCAR Weekend

Hamlin then turned his New Hampshire NASCAR analysis into a joke about Hocevar’s rough weekend.

“It just was not a very good CH day. The best thing that’s come out of that camp in a month has been his girl’s tutorial on makeup and racing.”

Hocevar later finished 19th after completing 300 of 301 laps. Ryan Blaney won the race, followed by Bubba Wallace and Josh Berry, while Hamlin finished seventh.

The contact with Zilisch did not end their on-track battle. Hocevar later raced him aggressively again, banged fenders and moved him away from the preferred line in Turn 1. NASCAR’s race report recorded the Lap 84 collision as part of an afternoon that also included several spins and contact involving other cars.

For Carson Hocevar, the New Hampshire NASCAR weekend included multiple spins, contact with Zilisch and an early pace-lap incident. Hamlin’s comments addressed the driving decisions and the communication around them, before ending with a sarcastic remark about Hocevar’s difficult NASCAR outing.