NASCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Forced to Apologize After Carson Kvapil’s Indianapolis Celebration Sparks Backlash

Carson Kvapil secured his first NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series victory, but his celebration at Indianapolis Motor Speedway soon drew attention for a different reason. After taking the checkered flag in the Pennzoil 250 on Saturday, July 25, 2026, the JR Motorsports driver performed a burnout that left tire marks across the famous Yard of Bricks.

The historic bricks are one of the most respected landmarks in American motorsports, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway has long asked drivers not to perform burnouts on them. Dale Earnhardt Jr. later apologized on behalf of JR Motorsports after it became clear that Kvapil had not received NASCAR’s warning over the team radio.

The incident sparked discussion online even as the young driver celebrated a long-awaited career milestone.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Apologizes After Carson Kvapil Burnout at Indianapolis

The Dale Earnhardt Jr. apology came shortly after Carson Kvapil celebrated his first NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Kvapil, driving the No. 1 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, won the Pennzoil 250 in his 64th career start after previously finishing second five times.

During his post-race celebration, Kvapil spun his tires across the Yard of Bricks on the frontstretch. NASCAR had warned the team during the cool-down lap not to do a burnout on the bricks, but the driver never received the message because his radio was already disconnected.

Kvapil admitted the mistake after the race.

“I looked at that about 20 minutes after the race, and I was like, uh, probably wasn’t good. I was unplugged (from the radio), so I have no idea if they said anything or not. Yeah, I made a little bit of a mistake there, probably.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. later addressed the situation on social media and accepted responsibility.

“Our apologies. The driver was unplugged from his radio when NASCAR sent the reminder. Lots going on when that all went down. Certainly regret any inconvenience,” Earnhardt Jr. wrote.

Carson Kvapil Burnout Leaves Cleanup Work at the Yard of Bricks

The Carson Kvapil burnout required Indianapolis Motor Speedway workers to clean the famous bricks by hand soon after the race. Crews removed the black rubber marks ahead of Sunday’s Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup Series race.

The Yard of Bricks is one of the most recognized features in motorsports. Only a small section of the original brick track remains, and winners traditionally kiss the bricks after their victory. Track officials have consistently discouraged burnouts on the surface because cleaning the rubber takes significant time and effort.

This was not the first time a celebration on the bricks had drawn attention. Similar incidents have happened before, including Justin Allgaier’s burnout in 2018, while other NASCAR drivers such as Kyle Busch have also been part of discussions about respecting the historic landmark.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Carson Kvapil Move Forward After Indianapolis Win

Despite the controversy, the biggest story remained Carson Kvapil’s breakthrough victory. The win ended a long wait for the young driver and rewarded years of work by both Kvapil and JR Motorsports.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. previously discussed the organization’s efforts to support Kvapil’s development into a race winner. That work paid off with an emotional victory at one of NASCAR’s most famous tracks.

Both Kvapil and Dale Earnhardt Jr. quickly accepted responsibility for the mistake and explained that the missed radio message caused the incident rather than any intention to ignore track rules. With the Yard of Bricks cleaned and the apology made, the focus now returns to the NASCAR season as Kvapil looks to build on the momentum from his first series victory at Indianapolis.