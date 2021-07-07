NASCAR Teams Embrace Bizarre Paint Schemes at Atlanta

The NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series take on Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10-11. The races will mark the final outings before major renovations change the 1.54-mile oval, and some teams will head onto the racing surface in some wildly fascinating paint schemes. Joe Gibbs Racing, in particular, is highlighting two of its drivers in a unique way.

JGR unveiled two special schemes on July 7, which feature Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin and Xfinity Series driver Harrison Burton. Both men will head to the track with Offerpad as their main sponsor for the weekend, resulting in bright orange stock cars with white accents. However, the designs feature large photos of the respective drivers on their hoods.

Hamlin — or Dragon as he dubbed himself while referencing the movie Step Brothers — will head to Atlanta with two photos of himself on the hood of his No. 11 Offerpad Toyota Camry. The two versions of Hamlin look in opposite directions while in front of a cloudy background.

Burton — or Nighthawk — opted for three different versions of himself. The center image features a determined NASCAR driver with his fist in the air. The photo on the left shows a contemplative Burton with his chin in his hand. Finally, the right photo features the Xfinity Series driver with a horrified expression on his face.

The Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart will mark the second consecutive week that a NASCAR driver heads to the track with his own face on his stock car. Bubba Wallace did so on July 4 at Road America. Though he had no choice in the matter. The fans voted on a Dr. Pepper design that featured Wallace on the hood of the No. 23 Toyota Camry with a can of soda in hand. The rear of the vehicle had the text “Eat my bubbles.”

Ryan Newman Created Many Questions With His Scheme

While the two JGR drivers put their faces on their respective stock cars, Roush Fenway Racing’s Ryan Newman created concerns with a lunch-themed design. The driver of the No. 6 will head to AMS with a bright yellow Oscar Mayer scheme.

Following the reveal of the design, many members of NASCAR twitter asked a very important question. Does the yellow body resemble the hot dog bun or the mustard? The hood, roof, and trunk area of the No. 6 Ford Mustang prominently feature a hot dog with some mustard drizzled on the center. However, the same shade of yellow takes up the bun area of the stock car.

Roush Fenway Racing did not provide any answers to the numerous questions. Instead, the race team simply said “yes,” leaving multitudes even more confused about the paint scheme.

Of course, some NASCAR fans proclaimed that they knew the reason behind the bright yellow stock car. They explained that the No. 6 RFR Ford Mustang bears a striking resemblance to the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, the massive hot dog-shaped RV that roams the country.

The Races at AMS Will Make NASCAR Fans Hungry

Coming soon to Hotlanta, New Hampfire and Hotkins Glen: the @PilotFlyingJ Spicy Chicken Sandwich No. 1 Chevrolet. pic.twitter.com/7pf4Il6zqV — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) July 5, 2021

Food and beverage companies will take a prominent role during the race weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Newman will drive the No. 6 Oscar Mayer Ford Mustang, but he will not be the only one advertising food. A JR Motorsports driver will also take to the track during the Xfinity Series race with a special spicy theme on the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro.

Michael Annett will compete in the Credit Karma Money 250 on July 10 while driving a colorful stock car featuring massive spicy chicken sandwiches. He will partner with sponsor Pilot Flying J to showcase the food item at three different tracks, starting with Atlanta.

Similarly, Xfinity driver Joe Graf Jr. will head to AMS with a paint scheme that highlights the act of making delicious food. He will drive the No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro with sponsor Z Grills on the side. The primarily black car will include flames, grills, and hunks of tasty meat on the side to make fans hungry during the race.

