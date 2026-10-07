NASCAR: Denny Hamlin Made Brad Keselowski an Offer to Join 23XI as He Opens Up About RFK Exit

Denny Hamlin revealed that Brad Keselowski wanted more than a driver’s seat when he prepared to leave Team Penske. Hamlin said he contacted Keselowski about joining 23XI Racing, but the veteran driver wanted a large salary and an ownership stake.

The talks did not lead to a deal, and Keselowski instead joined Roush Fenway Racing before the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. His arrival included an ownership role, which helped create Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, now known as RFK Racing.

Keselowski also joined the team’s leadership structure. Hamlin discussed the talks and Keselowski’s value on his “Actions Detrimental” podcast while reflecting on the driver’s time at RFK Racing and his upcoming departure from the team.

NASCAR: Denny Hamlin Explains Brad Keselowski’s Demand

Hamlin said Keselowski was clear about what he wanted during their talks about 23XI Racing.

“I think I contacted Brad about driving at 23XI. And Brad was very firm on, ‘I want this amount of money and ownership,’” Hamlin said.

Hamlin said Keselowski did not change his position during the discussions.

“And I was like, whoa, what? And I was very steadfast on that’s what he believes his value is. And I mean, it was a lot, you know?”

Keselowski eventually found a deal at Roush Fenway Racing, where he received an ownership role. The team later became Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing before adopting the RFK Racing name.

Hamlin Says Keselowski Wanted Control at RFK Racing

Hamlin said control played an important role in Keselowski’s decision to join RFK Racing.

“So then he went looking, and the opportunity came up at RFK. And they’re looking to research their program, and they’re willing to pay, and they’re willing to give him the ownership. And it seems like the control was something that he really, really wanted. He wanted control.”

Hamlin compared Keselowski’s approach with his own decision to launch 23XI Racing alongside Michael Jordan.

“As a driver, you, listen, it’s why I had to start my own race team. Because when I was kicking the tires on a few race teams that I was looking to invest in, I never was going to get enough say-so to make me really feel like I truly had enough stake in the game.”

Hamlin also pointed to Keselowski’s results at RFK Racing.

“And I think that, you know, no one can argue the results that Brad has gotten out of Roush-Fenway, to Roush-Fenway-Keselowski. I think that, you know, they’ve won, you know, a decent amount of races considering they were a two-car team for quite some time.”

Denny Hamlin Calls RFK Racing and Keselowski Split a Lose-Lose

Hamlin discussed factors that could have affected the relationship, including money, contract terms and the team’s available charters.

“They also don’t have three charters right now. And you’ve got to think that that’s got to play a role, right?”

Hamlin said having more drivers than available seats could create a difficult situation.

“When he’s got three drivers for two seats, assuming they don’t get another charter, that’s just a tough box that you put yourself in as ownership.”

Hamlin said he wanted Keselowski and RFK Racing to find a way to continue working together.

“I wish they could have amicably, help me, amicably, yeah, got together and figured out a solution, because I feel like he was good for RFK and RFK was the best thing for him right now.”

“And so, yeah, it’s a lose-lose, I feel like.”

Hamlin also said Keselowski remains a strong option for teams because of his experience and knowledge.

“But there is no other free agent close to him in talent level or racing IQ or, I mean, he’s got experience building up organizations.”

Hamlin did not claim to know whether Keselowski’s demands were too high.

“So again, who am I to say that he ain’t worth every penny that he’s asking for or did ask for and they didn’t want to give him? Maybe they’re wrong, and he’s right. That’s a possibility.”