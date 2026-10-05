NASCAR Team Owner Makes Emotional Denny Hamlin Admission After Las Vegas Blow

Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR Cup Series title hopes took another hit Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, as Kyle Larson extended his advantage in the Chase standings.

Hamlin entered the race with a chance to close the gap after winning the pole and taking two straight Cup Series wins at the 1.5-mile track. A late Stage 1 spin proved to be a turning point, resulting in damage to Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota and putting him at a disadvantage for the remainder of the race.

Hamlin finished 16th while Larson recovered from an early handling problem and stayed at the top of the Chase standings. Joe Gibbs still believes Hamlin remains close enough to fight back. With five races left in the NASCAR Cup Series Chase, Gibbs called Hamlin’s position “pretty miraculous” and pointed to the points available in one strong race.

NASCAR Cup Series Chase Turns Against Denny Hamlin

Hamlin started the Las Vegas race from pole and led 39 laps before his afternoon changed with three laps left in Stage 1.

Running fourth, Hamlin spun after getting into the marbles. He kept the No. 11 Toyota from hitting the wall, but the spin damaged the car and sent him deep into the field.

“I guess there was marbles up there, but I was just trying to get back to track position that we lost, and I went up there and got in the marbles and spun out, and obviously damaged the car to where it was nothing like it was before.”

A late restart made matters worse for Hamlin when he battled a fuel-pressure problem, dropping him to a 16th-place finish. Larson, meanwhile, remained atop the NASCAR Chase standings.

Joe Gibbs Sees a Way Back for NASCAR Driver

Joe Gibbs said Hamlin’s position remains manageable despite the growing gap to Larson.

“Actually, I think where we are, I think we’re, what, 40-something back,” Gibbs said. “I think it’s pretty miraculous considering everything that’s happening these first five races.”

“Everybody can see, you win a race, you have a day like Chase (Briscoe) had today, you get 70-something points. I think that’s where we are with the 11.”

“We needed a win, and I think we’ll be right on top of it. We have five races. I only go after the first five. It’s been wild. I think the next five will be the same way.”

Hamlin entered the NASCAR Cup Series Chase after a strong regular season. He finished the regular season with four wins and an 89-point lead over Ryan Blaney. The playoff reset reduced that advantage to 25 points.

The first five Chase races then changed the picture.

At Darlington, pit-road trouble and contact with Michael McDowell damaged Hamlin’s car. At Gateway, he scored five stage points and finished ninth. Bristol brought eight stage points and an eighth-place finish, while Larson took the points lead.

At Kansas, Larson swept the stages, won the race and earned 76 points. Las Vegas increased the gap to about 40 points.

NASCAR Chase Has Five Races Remaining

The Cup Series Chase is entering the stretch run, with only five races left on the schedule. Charlotte comes next, followed by Phoenix, Talladega, Martinsville and Homestead.

Hamlin believes Charlotte gives the No. 11 team a chance to respond.

“I mean, there’s nothing you can do now post-race, so you’ve just got to go on to the next race and see if you can’t find a way to win. And Charlotte will be good for us, but yeah, today certainly didn’t live up to what we expected.”

The points gap remains significant, but the NASCAR Chase format leaves plenty of points on the table in each race. A win and a strong stage-point haul could quickly change the standings.

For Hamlin, the first five Chase races produced pit-road trouble, contact, poor restarts, a damaged car and the Las Vegas spin. The No. 11 team has five races left to make up ground on Larson and keep its championship hopes alive.