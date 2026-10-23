NASCAR Driver Brad Keselowski Faces New Challenge After RFK Racing Exit

NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski faces changes in his personal and professional life as a child custody case follows his planned departure from RFK Racing.

Court documents filed in Iredell County, North Carolina, on August 7, 2026, show that Keselowski filed a complaint seeking shared custody of his four children with his wife, Erika Paige Keselowski.

The filing states that the couple separated on March 18, 2026, with plans to live apart permanently. Keselowski is seeking temporary and permanent shared physical and legal custody.

The legal dispute adds another layer of uncertainty to Keselowski’s future, after RFK Racing announced that he will leave the team after the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Keselowski has said he wants to continue racing, but his next move remains undecided as the custody case proceeds.

NASCAR Star Brad Keselowski Files for Child Custody

Court documents filed on August 7 show that Keselowski is seeking shared custody of his four minor children with Erika Paige Keselowski. The couple married on February 10, 2017, and separated in March 2026.

In his complaint, Keselowski alleges that Paige has “severely and inappropriately limited” his time with their children since the separation. He claims she has refused overnight visits on at least 30 occasions.

The filing also quotes Paige as telling him, “The kids live here with me, not there with you. This is their home.”

These statements are allegations in Keselowski’s court filing and have not been established by the court. No public response from Paige was reported in the source material.

Keselowski has also asked the court to seal parts of the case to protect the family’s residential addresses and the children’s school locations. The motion cites his public profile as a NASCAR driver and concerns about possible safety risks.

The custody complaint does not seek to end the marriage. North Carolina law generally requires spouses to live separately for one year before filing for an absolute divorce.

Brad Keselowski and RFK Racing Set to Part Ways

The custody case follows RFK Racing’s September 29 announcement that Keselowski would leave the team after the 2026 season.

Keselowski joined Roush Fenway Racing as a co-owner in 2021. Keselowski joined forces with the team as it rebranded to RFK Racing before the 2022 season, taking over the No. 6 Ford as a full-time driver.

The split followed differences over his future role. RFK Racing president Chip Bowers said the team wanted Keselowski to move toward competition management over the next two to three years. Keselowski wanted to continue racing for longer.

Bowers said the two sides could not agree on their plans despite months of discussions. He also stressed that the decision was not personal and that the team respected Keselowski’s career goals.

RFK Racing and Keselowski plan to collaborate on the next steps regarding his ownership stake. The team also plans to compete with three cars in the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series and begin searching for a new head of competition.

Brad Keselowski Plans to Continue Racing in NASCAR

Keselowski has made clear that leaving RFK Racing does not mean he plans to retire.

“I’m nowhere near ready to be done as a driver,” he said in the team’s September announcement. “I still have a lot more I want to accomplish in this sport, and I’m looking forward to what come’s next.”

The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion joined RFK after spending most of his career with Team Penske. At RFK, he helped guide the team’s development as a driver, co-owner, and head of competition. His victories included the 2024 race at Darlington Raceway.

Keselowski has said he is considering his options for 2027 and has received interest from people across the sport. He has not announced a new driving deal.

For now, he is expected to complete the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season in the No. 6 Ford before deciding what racing opportunity to pursue next. Meanwhile, the North Carolina custody case will proceed separately from the team departure.

These developments leave Keselowski facing key decisions about his family arrangements and racing career as he prepares for life beyond RFK Racing.