NASCAR Team Set to Lose More Than Brad Keselowski Ahead of 2027 Season

Fifth Third Bank is expected to end its long-running sponsorship of RFK Racing after the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, according to sources who spoke with . The reported decision would end a 15-year partnership that began in 2012.

The bank has mainly supported the team’s No. 17 Ford, which has featured several drivers over the years.

The expected departure comes as RFK Racing prepares for major changes ahead of the 2027 NASCAR season.

The team also faces the departure of co-owner and driver Brad Keselowski, although sources told Sports Business Journal that his exit is unrelated to the sponsorship decision.

Fifth Third Bank has supported RFK Racing through several driver changes, including Matt Kenseth, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and current No. 17 driver Chris Buescher. The NASCAR sponsorship has also served as a business tool for the Cincinnati-based bank, helping it build relationships with commercial banking clients in the racing and automotive aftermarket industries.

The bank has appeared as the primary sponsor of the No. 17 Ford on several occasions, including two victories during the 2017 season with Stenhouse. According to data referenced from NASCAR tracking site Jayski, Fifth Third Bank served as the primary sponsor for five races in 2026.

If the reported decision holds, the end of the partnership would leave RFK Racing with another important relationship to address before the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season. However, neither side has publicly confirmed the reported change.

RFK Racing Faces Major NASCAR Changes Ahead of 2027

The expected departure is separate from Keselowski’s planned exit after the 2026 season. Announced in late September, his departure ends his time with RFK Racing, which he joined in 2022 as a driver and equity owner. His arrival also coincided with the team’s rebranding from Roush Fenway Racing.

Jack Roush’s Roush Enterprises and Fenway Sports Group own RFK Racing in part. The organization has stated its intention to field three full-time cars in the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season, despite facing the loss of a leased charter.

The team’s other sponsors include Kroger, Fastenal, Build Submarines, Consumer Cellular and Ford. RFK Racing is also working through changes in its competition leadership and managing issues related to its charter portfolio.

NASCAR sponsorship agreements often involve discussions months before a new season begins. However, the report did not specify when Fifth Third Bank informed the team of its plans for 2027.

Fifth Third Bank Maintains Other Motorsports Partnerships

The reported departure comes as Fifth Third Bank expands its sports marketing portfolio. Earlier in 2026, the bank completed its acquisition of Comerica Bank, taking over certain sports marketing assets, including naming rights to the Detroit Tigers’ ballpark, now known as Fifth Third Park, and a partnership as the official bank of the Detroit Lions.

Fifth Third Bank also maintains several motorsports partnerships. These include Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in IndyCar, Kalitta Motorsports in the NHRA, and a longstanding relationship with Daytona International Speedway that began in 2015. The bank also supports various racetracks and industry events.

David Morton, the bank’s senior vice president and managing director of motorsports and automotive aftermarket, has played a visible role in its racing activities. He regularly attends races and serves as treasurer on the board of the North Carolina Motorsports Association.

Founded in 1858, Fifth Third Bank operates across 12 states, mainly in the Midwest and Southeast, with more than 1,000 branches. Its continued involvement in other racing series suggests the reported end of its RFK Racing partnership would not mark a complete withdrawal from motorsports.

As of mid-October 2026, neither Fifth Third Bank nor RFK Racing has confirmed the reported split. If the decision goes ahead, RFK Racing will face another significant change as it prepares for the 2027 NASCAR season following Keselowski’s planned departure.