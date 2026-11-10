NASCAR Driver Denny Hamlin Opens Up About Burnout After No. 1 Seed Fails to Secure Championship

Denny Hamlin has opened up about the physical and mental toll of NASCAR’s 2026 season after watching Kyle Larson turn a lower postseason seed into a championship-winning campaign.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver entered the restored NASCAR Chase as the No. 1 seed after a strong 26-race regular season. However, his advantage did not prevent Larson from taking control during the 10-race postseason.

Speaking at the NASCAR Awards, Hamlin admitted the demanding schedule had taken a toll and questioned whether his regular-season efforts had made enough difference.

The 45-year-old also stressed he was not asking NASCAR to change the format. Instead, he acknowledged Larson’s strong performance and his own team’s failure to execute when it mattered most.

Denny Hamlin Admits NASCAR Regular Season Exhausted Him

Hamlin believes his biggest lesson from the 2026 NASCAR season was the need to reconsider how much effort he puts into the regular season.

“I think what this year taught me the most is that maybe I don’t have to grind so hard in the regular season.

“I really did. I worked so hard for 36 straight weeks, and it was like, did the first 26 really matter that much?”

The No. 11 Toyota driver explained how the demanding schedule affected him late in the season. Despite working hard to secure the top seed, Hamlin admitted he experienced burnout.

“I don’t know if that’s what it was designed to do, but I grinded it out. I put a lot of effort in, and it certainly tuckered me out towards the end of the year. I had some burnout.”

His comments highlighted the challenge of maintaining strong performances throughout NASCAR’s regular season while preparing for the championship battle.

Kyle Larson’s NASCAR Chase Success Changes Hamlin’s Thinking

Kyle Larson entered the 2026 NASCAR Chase as a lower seed but delivered the results needed to win the championship.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver made the most of his opportunity, collecting victories and valuable stage points during the 10-race postseason. His performances eventually put him ahead of Hamlin in the championship standings.

The result also changed how Hamlin views the importance of securing the top seed. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver suggested he might take a different approach to the 2027 regular season.

“But, you know, maybe I can relax a few weeks and, you know, if we finish fifth in points, what’s the big deal?

“Because it’s just a couple of stages’ worth of points, and that’s not very much over 26 races.”

Hamlin’s remarks showed how Larson’s championship run influenced his thinking about regular-season points. Rather than pushing as hard for the top position, he suggested finishing fifth might not put his team at a significant disadvantage.

Denny Hamlin Gives Honest Assessment of NASCAR Chase Format

Despite admitting the regular season had taken a toll on him, Hamlin defended NASCAR’s restored Chase format. He made clear he was not asking the sanctioning body to increase or reduce the importance of regular-season results.

“But I’m not advocating for more or less or anything like that. I thought it was a very fair system when we started the year.”

Hamlin also praised Larson’s performance while acknowledging that the No. 11 team didn’t deliver when it mattered.

“It just worked out great for the five, and he had some very fortunate things happen, and we didn’t execute the way we needed to, and there you have it.”

Larson’s championship victory showed how much the postseason can change the standings, even for a driver who didn’t enter the Chase as the top seed.

For Hamlin, the 2026 campaign has provided a lesson ahead of the next NASCAR season. After spending so much energy securing the No. 1 seed, he now appears ready to reconsider how he manages his workload across the regular season and Chase.