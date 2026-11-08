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NASCAR Cup Series Homestead Results: Kyle Larson Wins 2026 Championship

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NASCAR Cup Series results after Homestead.

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season came to a close on Sunday night at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Ryan Blaney took the checkered flag in the race, passing Tyler Reddick with two laps remaining.

More importantly, Kyle Larson won the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series championship, the third title of the driver’s career.

It did not take long for Larson to put a period on the championship battle. Larson finished fourth in Stage 1, while Christopher Bell finished third and Denny Hamlin placed sixth.

The fourth-place effort awarded Larson seven points, enough to clinch the championship.

On the final restart with eight laps remaining, William Byron was in control. Reddick would take control after the restart and tried to pull away for what would have been his seventh victory of the 2026 season.

However, Reddick could not fend off Blaney. The driver of the No. 12 overtook Reddick on the outside line exiting turn 4 coming to two laps to go. It was Blaney’s fourth win of the 2026 season and first at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Kyle Larson Clinched Championship in Stage 1

Kyle Larson clinched the 2026 championship in Stage 1. Larson rolled off from the fourth position and maintained fourth place by the end of the 80-lap stage, totaling seven points, which was enough to secure the title.

Stage 1 ended when Chase Briscoe suffered an engine failure. After a brief commercial break, Larson was declared the 2026 champion.

Larson entered with a 67-point advantage over Bell and a 70-point edge over Hamlin. All “Yung Money” needed going into Sunday’s race was to score nine points to clinch the championship.

During the caution period after Stage 1, crew chief Cliff Daniels made Larson aware that they had secured the title. Larson gave a humorous response, saying:

“Like it’s done, over? OK. That was a little anticlimactic, but that’s cool. Good job, guys.”

Full NASCAR Cup Series Results From Homestead

Winner

Ryan Blaney (Team Penske)

Stage 1

Christopher Bell

Stage 2

Denny Hamlin

Full Race Results

  1. Ryan Blaney
  2. Tyler Reddick
  3. William Byron
  4. Christopher Bell
  5. Bubba Wallace
  6. Denny Hamlin
  7. Austin Cindric
  8. Daniel Suarez
  9. Noah Gragson
  10. Michael McDowell
  11. Ty Gibbs
  12. Kyle Larson
  13. Josh Berry
  14. Zane Smith
  15. Austin Hill
  16. Alex Bowman
  17. Joey Logano
  18. Todd Gilliland
  19. Connor Zilisch
  20. Erik Jones
  21. Justin Haley
  22. Chase Elliott
  23. AJ Allmendinger
  24. Chris Buescher
  25. Ryan Preece
  26. Austin Dillon
  27. Ross Chastain
  28. Brad Keselowski
  29. Cole Custer
  30. John Hunter Nemechek
  31. Ty Dillon
  32. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  33. Riley Herbst
  34. Shane van Gisbergen
  35. Cody Ware
  36. JJ Yeley
  37. Casey Mears
  38. Chad Finchum
  39. Chase Briscoe
  40. Corey Heim

Larson Cements Himself Into Elite NASCAR Company

Kyle Larson became just the 11th driver in NASCAR Cup Series history to win three Cup Series titles. Larson joins Lee Petty, David Pearson, Cale Yarborough, Darrell Waltrip, Tony Stewart, and Joey Logano as the standalone 3-time champions.

Larson won his first Cup Series title in 2021, his first season with Hendrick Motorsports, after winning a series-high 10 races.

Last year, Larson finished third in the Championship 4 race, highest among the title contenders, to win his second championship.

Larson entered the Chase ninth in the standings without a win. However, the HMS star went on a heater through the 10-race Chase, winning three races and built a massive points lead heading into Homestead.

The final memory of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season will be Larson hoisting the championship trophy for the third time in his career.

John Breeden John Breeden is a NASCAR contributor at Heavy Sports. He has five years of sports journalism experience. He graduated from James Madison University in May of 2022 with a degree in media arts and design. John is also a sports reporter for the Daily News-Record in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Previously, John was a sports writer for JMU's The Breeze and a NASCAR content writer for Sportskeeda. More about John Breeden

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