NASCAR Driver Forced to Sit Out Bristol Race After Health Setback

Parker Kligerman will not race Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway after deciding he has not fully recovered from a recent illness. The 36-year-old driver and television commentator confirmed the decision Thursday afternoon, ending plans to compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series UNOH 250 for Henderson Motorsports.

Kligerman said he feels better each day but still has lingering effects from the illness. He also has a broadcast assignment Friday night, which played a role in his decision to sit out the NASCAR Truck Series race.

Nick Sanchez will replace Kligerman in Henderson Motorsports’ No. 75 Chevrolet at Bristol. Kligerman thanked the Henderson family and the team while saying he hopes to return for more NASCAR Truck Series starts later this year.

Parker Kligerman Sits Out NASCAR Truck Series Race

Kligerman announced his decision in a social media post Thursday afternoon.

“Little update: I won’t be racing tonight at Bristol in the 75. As some of you know, I got pretty sick last week & recovery has been slower than I hoped, with a few lingering effects. I’m feeling better every day but not quite race-ready, and with the broadcast tomorrow as well, it was best to sit this one out.”

The decision means Kligerman will miss the NASCAR Truck Series race at one of the most demanding tracks on the schedule. Bristol Motor Speedway features a high-banked, half-mile concrete layout that places heavy physical demands on drivers.

Kligerman later clarified that he would still work Friday’s broadcast.

“Sorry if this wasn’t clear but I’ll be on the OReily broadcast tomorrow! Just not racing tonight,” he posted.

Nick Sanchez Replaces Kligerman at Bristol

“Nick Sanchez is set for a new opportunity in the NASCAR Truck Series, stepping into Henderson Motorsports’ No. 75 Chevrolet for the upcoming race. Kligerman expressed confidence in the replacement, saying Sanchez “will do an awesome job.”

Sanchez won the 2022 ARCA Menards Series championship and has competed part-time across NASCAR’s national series. Thursday’s event will mark his first start of the 2026 season in the No. 75 truck.

Henderson Motorsports has used the No. 75 on a limited schedule this season. Corey LaJoie drove the truck at Daytona, while Kligerman raced it at San Diego. The team is also scheduled to return at Talladega later this fall.

Kligerman has a long connection with Henderson Motorsports. His past results with the team include a 2022 Truck Series victory at Mid-Ohio. He previously raced for the organization at Daytona in 2025, but the truck was later disqualified after failing the post-race ride-height inspection.

Kligerman Turns to Broadcasting After Illness

Kligerman has balanced NASCAR racing with broadcasting for several years. After competing full-time in the Xfinity Series and reaching the playoffs, he shifted to select Truck Series starts while expanding his television work.

He has driven for Henderson Motorsports, Kaulig Racing and Spire Motorsports while also building his role as a motorsports analyst. Kligerman co-founded The Money Lap and has said he plans to provide more details about his recent illness through the show.

The illness also kept him out of the broadcast booth the previous weekend. Reports earlier in the week pointed to Sanchez as the expected replacement if Kligerman could not recover in time for Bristol.

The UNOH 250 is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on FS1 and opens Bristol’s NASCAR playoff weekend. The race features 37 entries competing for 36 starting positions.

Kligerman said he continues to improve and hopes to make more Truck Series starts later in the year. For now, he will watch Sanchez drive the No. 75 at Bristol before joining the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series broadcast team Friday night.