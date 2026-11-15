NASCAR Driver Makes Brutal Carson Hocevar Suspension Admission as Spire Defends Controversial Decision

Daniel Suarez has backed Spire Motorsports’ decision to suspend Carson Hocevar for the NASCAR Cup Series season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Suarez believes the punishment could have prevented a bigger problem for his teammate, who faced growing criticism over his aggressive driving style.

Hocevar lost his seat for the final race of the 2026 season following his actions at Martinsville Speedway. The decision came after several on-track incidents that raised concerns within the team. Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson described the suspension as one of the toughest decisions of his ownership career.

However, Suarez believes the team made the right call. Speaking on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, the veteran driver suggested that the suspension could protect Hocevar’s future in NASCAR.

Daniel Suarez Backs Carson Hocevar Suspension After Martinsville Incident

Suarez revealed that he had spoken with Dickerson about Hocevar before Spire announced the suspension. He also questioned those who disagreed with the team’s decision.

“And listen, Jeff and I, we also had a conversation about Carson before everything went public,” Suarez said. “And the people that don’t agree with the decision that he made, those are people who don’t understand racing or business. Or they’re a little bit naive because this, what happened in Homestead, is the best thing, in my opinion, is the best thing that could have happened to Carson.”

Suarez explained that Hocevar risked damaging his career if nobody stepped in to address his behavior.

“Because if nobody was doing anything, he had a chance to destroy his career. You know, if things continue in the direction that they were going,” he added.

The Spire driver believes people will understand the decision better with time.

“So I believe that in, maybe people don’t see it right now, but months down the road, maybe years down the road, they’ll want to thank Jeff Dickerson for the decision that he made. And for sure, Carson will.”

Hocevar enjoyed a career milestone in 2026, earning his maiden NASCAR Cup Series win at Talladega Superspeedway. However, several incidents and previous NASCAR penalties also brought attention to his aggressive approach.

Jeff Dickerson Explains Why Spire Suspended Carson Hocevar

Dickerson also defended Spire’s decision, explaining that the Martinsville incidents crossed a line the organization was unwilling to accept.

“Well, yeah, I mean for a race car driver, I don’t think there’s any worse punishment than having to sit there and watch your car go around in circles,” Dickerson said. “But I think, look, I think for him the lesson’s going to be– I think he now understands where the line’s at.”

The Spire co-owner explained that aggressive short-track racing was not the main issue. Instead, he took exception to the specific actions Hocevar displayed at Martinsville.

“There’s things that we expect and expect him to follow. I think you guys saw, there’s one thing to go into the corner and clean everybody up with your front bumper, right? And sometimes that’s just racing. That’s not what we saw at Martinsville. We don’t want to race like that. Badasses don’t back into people, right?”

Dickerson compared the suspension to taking away a child’s car keys after breaking the rules.

“Toughest decision I’ve probably had to make as a team owner. It affects everybody on this team, and yeah, I don’t like it, but I think for Carson and where we’re trying to go, it’ll only make him better.”

Spire replaced Hocevar with Justin Haley for the Homestead finale. NASCAR also handed Hocevar a $100,000 fine and a 25-point penalty for multiple code-of-conduct violations connected to the Martinsville incidents.

Carson Hocevar Accepts Responsibility for Spire Suspension

Hocevar addressed the controversy in an apology video, accepting responsibility for his actions and defending Spire’s decision to suspend him.

He also clarified that NASCAR did not pressure the organization into taking action.

“My boss sort of came to me and was just like– they weren’t getting pressure from NASCAR to make a decision. They weren’t doing anything,” Hocevar said.

He explained that Spire needed to establish clear expectations about how its drivers should compete.

“But they have to basically be able to sleep at night. You know, they have to draw a line in the sand of, hey, we’re cool with racing. We’re cool with the way I race, but they’re not cool with what I did. And I’m not cool with it.”

Hocevar also asked fans not to blame Spire or question his future with the organization.

“I think they’re making the right decision. So to my fans or anybody out there, if you’re saying that I should leave Spire or Spire’s the bad guy in this situation, I’m the bad guy. I made the mistake. I forced their decision.”

With Hocevar expected to return for the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season, Suarez believes the suspension could become an important turning point in his teammate’s career.