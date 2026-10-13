NASCAR’s Daniel Suárez Gets Major 2027 Career Update Before Phoenix Race

NASCAR Spire Motorsports driver Daniel Suárez stands 14th in the Chase standings, 215 points behind leader Kyle Larson, meaning he still holds some long-shot hopes of a championship.

With the Freeway Insurance 500 coming up Sunday at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona, Suárez will need a stellar run to keep those faint hopes alive. Any of the 16 Chase drivers who falls at least 229 points off the lead after Phoenix will be eliminated from contention.

But on Tuesday, Suárez got a much more positive career update from the officials at Spire.

Spire signed Suárez to a contract extension for 2027, keeping its Coca-Cola 600 winner in the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

The deal ends days of speculation and secures the driver who rebounded from a 29th-place points finish in 2025 to win a crown-jewel race.

“You’ve been asking for this. We’ve signed @Daniel_SuarezG to an extension for the 2027 season,” the team posted Tuesday alongside a video, on the Spire Motorsports’ official social media channels.

Neither the post nor Suárez’s statement included financial terms or a contract length beyond 2027.

“I’m really excited to continue with Spire Motorsports. I believe in this team and, more importantly, the people behind it,” Suárez said in a prepared statement, quoted by JosephSrigley.com.

“Making the Chase was an important milestone for us, and I think it shows what we’re capable of as a team,” Suárez said. “There’s a lot of talent and determination within this organization, and I truly believe in the direction we’re heading,” he added. The playoff berth, in his view, validated the progress Spire made this season.

Daniel Suárez and the Path to Spire Motorsports

Suárez was born Jan. 7, 1992, in Monterrey, Mexico, and won O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Rookie of the Year honors in 2015, according to NASCAR.com. He claimed the series championship a year later.

Before that, he climbed through the NASCAR México Series and what is now the ARCA Menards Series East, according to NASCAR.com. Joe Gibbs Racing promoted him to the Cup Series in 2017 after Carl Edwards retired. Stints at Stewart-Haas Racing and Gaunt Brothers Racing followed. Trackhouse Racing hired him for its inaugural Cup season in 2021.

Suárez became the first Mexican-born driver to win a Cup race in 2022, taking the checkered flag at Sonoma Raceway in his 195th start. That season also produced his best points finish, 10th, and he added a second victory in 2024.

He also won the 2025 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race in Mexico City at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, then captured the Coca-Cola 600 in May for his first crown-jewel victory.

Why Suárez’s Extension Matters to Spire

Suárez’s 2025 season at Trackhouse ended 29th in points with an average finish of 20.9, according to NASCAR.com. This year’s average finish of 15.2 sits more than five positions better.

Spire hired Suárez in October 2025 on a one-year deal after his five seasons at Trackhouse Racing ended. “We have a path forward for multiple years, for sure,” co-owner Jeff Dickerson said, as quoted by NASCAR.com.

“Daniel knows how to do this. Daniel’s won races at every level, right? Won a championship,” Dickerson said at the 2025 announcement.

Suárez arrives at Phoenix this weekend with one win, three top-fives, seven top-10s and 25 top-20 finishes, Srigley reported. He trails points leader Kyle Larson by 215. That 15.2 average also tops his previous career best of 16.2, set in 2017, according to Jayski.

Suárez shares Spire’s three-car Cup lineup with Carson Hocevar and Michael McDowell, the format Spire has fielded since 2024, Sturniolo reported.

NASCAR.com lists 2026 as Suárez’s 10th Cup season. The extension keeps Suárez, crew chief Ryan Sparks and the No. 7 team together for another season.