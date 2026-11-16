NASCAR Drivers Caught Off Guard by Major 2027 Crew Chief Shake-Up

NASCAR crew chief changes are already taking shape ahead of the 2027 Cup Series season, but Alex Bowman and Shane van Gisbergen have revealed that they had little involvement in decisions affecting their teams.

The two drivers confirmed they were not consulted about the latest personnel moves as teams began reshaping their lineups following the 2026 season. Hendrick Motorsports, Trackhouse Racing, Spire Motorsports and Richard Childress Racing are among the organizations making changes.

Bowman will be without Blake Harris, while van Gisbergen will have a new crew chief at Trackhouse. Their comments also highlight how much control NASCAR teams have over crew chief assignments, even when those decisions directly affect drivers.

NASCAR Crew Chief Changes Leave Bowman and Van Gisbergen Out of Decisions

Bowman, who drives the No. 48 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, will lose Blake Harris after working together since 2023. Harris is moving to Trackhouse Racing, where he will become the crew chief for van Gisbergen’s No. 97 team.

Asked whether he had any involvement in the decision to move Harris, Bowman said he was not part of the discussions.

“I haven’t really been a part of that. I think there’s a lot of people that have a much better view than probably my view on that.”

Bowman also explained what he expects from a crew chief, pointing to leadership and the ability to make important decisions. He admitted that he does not naturally take charge of a group and prefers having someone who can provide strong direction.

“I’m not the most natural leader in the world,” Bowman said. “I’m shy and awkward and kind of stick to myself. So having a good, strong leader as a crew chief is important.”

Harris and Bowman recorded one Cup Series victory together, winning the 2024 Chicago Street Race.

Shane Van Gisbergen Reacts to Trackhouse Racing Crew Chief Change

Van Gisbergen also confirmed that he had no say in the decision to bring Harris to the No. 97 team.

The three-time Supercars champion said he was familiar with a system in which team management makes crew chief assignments rather than allowing drivers to choose their preferred partners.

“You kind of just get put with who you are and work it out from there,” van Gisbergen said. “It’s up to the team, I guess.”

Harris will replace Stephen Doran, who has worked with van Gisbergen since 2025. Their partnership produced multiple victories, including wins on road courses.

Doran will return to Spire Motorsports and become Michael McDowell’s crew chief for 2027. McDowell previously worked with Travis Peterson, who has been offered a broader engineering position within Spire.

The move brings Doran back to an organization where he previously worked as Trackhouse continues to adjust its competition lineup.

NASCAR 2027 Driver Lineups Face More Crew Chief Changes

The crew chief changes extend beyond Hendrick Motorsports, Trackhouse Racing and Spire Motorsports.

Richard Childress Racing is also preparing for a new arrangement on Austin Dillon’s No. 3 team. Richard Boswell, who served as Dillon’s crew chief over the past two seasons, has been promoted to vice president of competition at RCR.

The promotion leaves Dillon needing a new crew chief for the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season. RCR has not announced his replacement.

Hendrick Motorsports has also yet to name Harris’ successor on the No. 48 team. Bowman is scheduled to compete in his final full-time Cup Series season in 2027 before Connor Zilisch is expected to take over the seat.

Meanwhile, Spire’s proposed engineering role for Peterson represents another change in its competition structure.

These NASCAR crew chief changes come as teams prepare for the new season and complete their offseason personnel plans. Crew chiefs oversee race-day strategy, engineering decisions and communication between drivers and their teams.

Bowman and van Gisbergen’s comments show that drivers do not always participate in decisions about the people who lead their teams. In both cases, their organizations made the appointments as part of wider plans for the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season.