Shane van Gisbergen Reveals Why He Can’t Return Home to New Zealand

The NASCAR season is over, but Shane van Gisbergen isn’t sure when he’ll be able to make the trip home.

The Trackhouse Racing driver had hoped to spend part of the offseason in New Zealand, catching up with family after another demanding year of racing in the United States. Instead, he’s facing an immigration issue that could keep him stateside longer than he anticipated.

Van Gisbergen is still waiting for his U.S. Green Card, and until his immigration paperwork is sorted out, he says returning to New Zealand isn’t an option.

“I would really love to go home for summer and see my family, but I can’t at the moment,” van Gisbergen said, according to Autoweek.

For a driver who has built his career on competing around the world, it’s a frustrating situation. And with NASCAR’s 2026 season now complete, the timing makes it particularly difficult.

Shane van Gisbergen Opens Up About Green Card Delay

Van Gisbergen, who drives the No. 88 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing, is working toward obtaining permanent residency in the United States.

A Green Card, officially known as a Permanent Resident Card, allows an eligible foreign national to live and work permanently in the country. Getting one, however, involves several steps, and the process can take time.

Van Gisbergen described his situation as a “complicated process,” explaining that he remains unable to make the trip back to New Zealand while his application is pending.

“We’re doing it the right way. It’ll be interesting to see what happens,” he said.

His comments make clear that he wants to follow the proper procedures, even if that means missing an opportunity to spend time with family.

The distinction matters because a pending Green Card application does not automatically prevent all international travel. Depending on an applicant’s immigration status and documentation, leaving the United States can create complications. Van Gisbergen has not publicly detailed the specific restrictions affecting his case.

For now, he is staying in the United States rather than risk disrupting the process.

Trackhouse Racing Driver Faces Uncertain Offseason Plans

Van Gisbergen’s move to NASCAR has required more than adapting to different cars, tracks and competitors. It has also meant building a life thousands of miles from home.

The New Zealand native arrived in NASCAR with an accomplished résumé in Australian Supercars before making an unforgettable Cup Series debut in 2023, winning the inaugural Chicago Street Race.

That victory helped open the door to a full-time move to American stock car racing. He subsequently worked his way into the Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing, establishing himself as a formidable road-course competitor.

With two years remaining on his Trackhouse contract, van Gisbergen has plenty of racing ahead of him in the United States. His immediate concern, however, has little to do with preparing for another NASCAR season.

New Zealand’s summer coincides with NASCAR’s offseason, making this one of the few opportunities he has to return home without interrupting his racing commitments.

Whether he’ll get that opportunity before the 2027 season begins remains uncertain.

After spending another year racing far from home, van Gisbergen is hoping the paperwork will eventually allow him something considerably simpler than another NASCAR victory: a chance to see his family.