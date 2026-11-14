NASCAR Drivers Hit With Costly Pre-Race Penalties as Inspection Failures Shake Up 2026 Season

NASCAR’s pre-race inspection rules have created problems for several drivers and teams this season. Technical failures and unapproved adjustments have forced drivers to lose their starting positions, sent crew members home, and added costly penalties before races even began.

Ross Chastain, Michael McDowell and Kyle Larson were among the drivers affected by inspection issues. Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski also lost their qualifying positions after officials found unapproved adjustments on their cars.

The penalties have affected teams across the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Craftsman Truck Series.

With NASCAR maintaining strict technical standards, teams have little room for mistakes when preparing their cars for race day.

NASCAR Pre-Race Inspection Rules and Penalties Explained

NASCAR uses a tiered penalty system to enforce its pre-race inspection rules. Teams that fail inspection once can return to the inspection line without receiving a penalty.

However, a second failure brings more serious consequences. NASCAR officials eject a crew member, usually the car chief, and remove the team’s pit-stall selection for that race.

A third failure carries an even bigger punishment. The team loses its qualifying time, the driver moves to the rear of the starting field and the car must serve a green-flag pass-through penalty on pit road.

These NASCAR penalties are designed to prevent teams from gaining an unfair advantage through illegal adjustments or changes to their cars.

Ross Chastain and Michael McDowell Face Costly Inspection Failures

Ross Chastain and the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing team experienced one of the toughest pre-race inspection setbacks at North Wilkesboro in July.

Before the race, the team failed NASCAR inspection three times. Officials responded by ejecting Chastain’s car chief and taking away the team’s pit-stall selection.

The third failure also resulted in a pass-through penalty. Chastain had to drive through pit road after the race began, putting the No. 1 Chevrolet a lap down early on.

Michael McDowell and the No. 71 Spire Motorsports team faced a similar situation during the July street-and-road-course stretch.

Three inspection failures cost McDowell his qualifying time. NASCAR also ejected his car chief, sent him to the rear of the field and ordered him to serve a pass-through penalty.

Kyle Larson also faced NASCAR inspection penalties during the same event. NASCAR penalized the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team after it failed inspection twice, removing Kyle Larson’s car chief for the remainder of the weekend. The team also lost its preferred pit-stall selection.

Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and Others Lose Starting Positions

Pre-race inspection penalties affect more than teams that fail technical checks. NASCAR also monitors cars after qualifying through its impound rules.

Teams cannot make unapproved adjustments after qualifying. Any changes made before the command to start engines can force a driver to surrender an earned starting position and move to the rear.

Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski experienced those consequences ahead of the August race at Iowa Speedway.

NASCAR officials flagged unapproved adjustments on their respective cars, forcing all three drivers to give up their qualifying positions.

The penalties continued during the October playoff race weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. Ty Dillon, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Cole Custer were sent to the rear of the field after NASCAR found unapproved adjustments on their cars.

Dillon received an additional green-flag drive-through penalty, creating another challenge during the playoff race.

The Craftsman Truck Series also recorded several inspection failures during the Talladega weekend. Six teams, including the Nos. 38, 19, 9, 44, 33 and 22 entries, failed pre-race inspection twice.

Those teams lost crew members and future pit-stall selection privileges as NASCAR enforced its technical rules.

With strict Next Gen car requirements and tighter technical checks, teams must meet NASCAR’s standards before reaching the starting grid. Even small differences in suspension geometry or body alignment can lead to inspection problems and costly NASCAR penalties.